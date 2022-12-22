Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently grabbed eyeballs for her fake social media banter with popular sports brand Puma and now the 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actress is being trolled for causing traffic jam due to her meet and greet event for the brand.

The trolling started after the actress took to the streets to promote her new venture with Puma. Several videos of the event went viral on social media that showed Anushka Sharma sitting in a vintage car with the mascot of the brand. She is further seen waving at her fans who gathered on the roads of Mumbai to catch a glimpse of her that eventually caused the traffic to come to a standstill.

Anushka Sharma trolled for "unnecessary traffic jam"

Thus the marketing plan of the brand's promotional campaign didn't go well with a section of people and they called out its promotional strategy for causing a traffic jam on a busy road that too on a weekday. Netizens expressed their anger on social media for causing such inconvenience to other people.

One user said, "Unnecessary traffic jam," while another person commented, "The whole Linking was jam , Unnecessary traffic." A third user wrote, "Police yeh log ko kuch nahi kehte full traffic jam (Police doesn't say anything to these people)". Another comment read, "Ab sports brands juloos bhi nikalenge..kya pagalpan hai! (Now sports brand will take out processions, what nonsense!)".

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Anushka slammed Puma as a part of the promotional gimmick for using her photo without her being their ambassador. The brand reacted to her post as well. She took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Hey Puma India, I am sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I am not your brand ambassador. Please take it down."

The actress' cricketer-husband Virat Kohli also joined her in the gimmick as he reshared Anushka's post and wrote, "Please sort this out Puma India." However, it was later revealed that it was all a marketing gimmick to promote Anushka's latest project with the brand.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in 'Zero' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 2018. She will be next seen in 'Chakda Xpress'. The film is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the film will also feature Renuka Shahane and Koushik Sen in pivotal roles.