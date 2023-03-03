An old video of Virat Kohli reacting to the crowd chanting 'Sara' teasing Shubman Gill has gone viral, once again. The crowd in the video can be heard chanting "Hamari Bhabhi kaisi ho? Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho (Our sister-in-law should be like Sara).

And what was Virat Kohli's reaction to hearing this? He raised his hands and encouraged them to chant louder. But Netizens are confused about which Sara - Sara Tendulkar or Sara Ali Khan? While Gill was rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara and later breaking up, he was also pictured at a restaurant last year with Sara Ali Khan triggering the dating rumours.

Fans were cheering Shubman Gill by taking Sara's & Even Virat Kohli was enjoying!!!.... ????#ViratKohli? | #ShubmanGillpic.twitter.com/tWvmdqpcA9 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 25, 2023

Gill's Instagram handle is filled with comments where Netizens have expressed their confusion. Well, Shubman was earlier linked with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara. The duo unfollowed each other on social media sites recently sparking breakup rumours. It would be interesting to know which Sara is the crowd referring to.

Shubman Gill posting the pic clicked by Sara Tendulkar in 2021 that too on Valentine's day. ? pic.twitter.com/iGYYt7u5k2 — feryy (@ffspari) February 14, 2023

Gill was also spotted with Sara Ali Khan in the past.

Shubman Gill spotted together with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan ?

Kya chakar hai bc...

?????#SaraAliKhan #Shubmangill pic.twitter.com/SyVQj7uH2q — Shubham ?? (@DankShubham) August 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill played in the third Test against Australia recently. On his poor performance, Harbhajan Singh came out in his defence and said, "You have to look out for the opportunity to score runs. You need to see where you can get a four. Shubman wanted to go for a six, and when you consider the pitch condition here, his approach was right because you can't defend on this pitch for long," he told Star Sports.

Sara Ali Khan, on the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Atrangi Re! alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The actress will soon make her OTT debut with Ae Watan Mere Watan on Amazon Prime Video. 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer. A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film is being produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The movie is directed by Kannan Iyer and co-produced by Somen Mishra.