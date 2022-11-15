Rumours are rife that, ace cricketer Shubman Gill and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan have been dating for quite some time. Despite being spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions. Both Sara and Shubman Gill, have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

However, fans are still wanting to know what's brewing between the two. Putting rest to all the rumours, Indian cricketer Shubham Gill gave a subtle hint about his relationship with Sara Ali Khan.

Is Shubham Gill dating Sara Ali Khan?

Recently, Shubham Gill appeared on Preeti and Neeti Simoes' chat show Dil Diyan Gallan hosted by actress Sonam Bajwa. In the promo shared by Preeti Simoes, an Indian cricketer was the guest of honour on the chat show, hosted by Sonam Bajwa, in a candid chat with the cricketer, the actress quizzed him about food, fashion, fitness and his much-talked-about relationship status with Sara Ali Khan.

It was the first time when the cricketer opened up about Sara Ali Khan, though he didn't divulge much, he did drop hints about dating Sara. It started with Sonam asking Shubman who is the fittest female actor in Bollywood. the cricketer immediately replies "Sara."

Sonam then asks him if he is dating Sara, to which he replies, "Maybe", adding to his line she asks "sara ka sara sach bolo," Shubmam cutely blushes with a smile and says, "sara da sara sach bol diya. May be, may be not."

Fans couldn't stop gushing over the fact that Shubham was blushing as he spoke about Sara Ali Khan. Fans flocked to the comment section and mentioned, "Sara da sara"....look at him yrr... blushing blushing." Another fan said, "Lovely."

Rumours of Sara and Shubman dating each other first surfaced in the media in August, after they were spotted together at a restaurant. While they neither confirmed nor denied the rumours in the past, the cricketer's confession on the show will add to the speculation.

Before Sara Ali Khan, Shubham Gill was reportedly dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar.

When Sara Ali Khan was dating Kartik Aaryan

On the other hand, Rumour mills suggested that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were in a relationship while filming Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2. This is the only film they have been part of. Reportedly, they broke up right before the film's release.

Though the actors have never openly spoken about their relationship, in the last season of Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar mentioned in a conversation during Sara's appearance on the show that they dated.