The coming year, 2023, is a visual treat for Bollywood buffs as the makers have a slew of the interesting line-up for their fans. Ace filmmaker, Karan Johar will don the director's hat after seven years. The director is making his director comeback with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which is slated to release on April 28, 2023.

The film that was earlier supposed to release on February 10, 2023, has been pushed to April. Karan Johar's film was supposed to clash with Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada. Now, with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani being pushed, Kartik's film gets a solo release slated on February 10, 2023.

Karan Johar announces return to cinemas

On Saturday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to share a statement regarding the new release date of the film starring Alia and Ranveer. He wrote, "After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home- the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my 7th film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions."

Shehzada to have a solo release

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's new release date paves the way for Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor will now have a solo run-in cinema halls. The man of the moment Kartik Aaryan will be seen in an action-packed avatar. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Coming back to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead alongside veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Before sharing the official release date of the film, Karan Johar penned a heartfelt poem on his return to the directorial chair.

Karan wrote, "7 years ke baad, ishq hoga aabaad, Pritam ka sur aur sangeet, Amitabh Bhattacharya matching every beat! Alia hogi film mein guys wah!!! Isn't that a surprise?! Machayega dhoom sada Ranveer... what a pair, what a tasveer! Jaya ji in an undekha avatar, Shabana ji se ho jaayega pyaar! Dharam ji ka swag is intact hum aa rahe hai, that is a fact! To kijiye intezaar shaam ka, mere dil se nikle paigaam ka! for every age... buzurg to jawaani... Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt the protagonist of the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is in the best phase of her life, as she is completely enjoying her motherhood.

On Sunday, the actress welcomed her first child, a baby girl. And on Thursday, parents Ranbir and Alia took their little bundle of joy home.