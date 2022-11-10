Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their little princess on November 6, 2022. Both families are on cloud nine after the new addition to their family.

Alia Bhatt who was in the hospital since Sunday morning was discharged on Thursday from HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai. The paparazzi shared several videos and photos of Alia, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter returning home.

Videos and pictures of Ranbir Kapoor holding his daughter in his arms have gone viral.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at his Vastu residence, with their daughter. In the images, Ranbir is holding the little princess Kapoor in his lap.

Fans of Ranbir and Alia flocked to paparazzo accounts and wished the couple the arrival of a new family member.

Fans were concerned about the baby and believed that, let the newly-minted parents take the baby home. A user wrote, "Yr bichari bachhi ka toh socho kitna ghusoge jaane do unko gharpe aram se." (Think about the little girl, let them go home.)

Another one mentioned, "He was covering her face for camera flashes."

Take a look at the videos and pictures below:

Alia's first post after embracing motherhood

Moments after the arrival of her daughter, Alia shared announced the good news and wrote, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year at their home Vaastu.