Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra was dropped on Disney + Hotstar on November 4. Reportedly, the version of OTT is different from the theatre one. To the ones who have already watched the film in theatres and are planning to watch the film on OTT, the makers have tweaked Alia's love graph in the film.

Speaking to a news portal, Ayan shared that Brahmastra's team had continued to work on the movie despite its theatrical release. Ayan said, "I added some bits in Shiva and Isha's love story, Isha's pull towards Shiva, and a couple of dialogues."

Ayan Mukerji also mentioned that Alia's 'love graph' has also been changed for the OTT release. He said, "I added some bits in Shiva and Isha's love story, Isha's pull towards Shiva, and a couple of dialogues. It's subtle stuff. I believe that it will make the journey of the film a little smoother."

And with Bramhastra dropping online, a video has gone viral that shows, the number of times Isha says Shiva in the film.

A Twitter user (@KrisLovesMovies) has made a Brahmastra Shiva cut and compiled a video and created a clip that shows the number of times Alia's character Isha says "Shiva, the 2 minutes video has been loved by the audience and now it has turned into a meme fest.

Brahmastra Shiva Cut pic.twitter.com/056UpctVbr — Hrithik Loves SRK and SRKians (@KrisLovesMovies) November 6, 2022

Take a look at the reactions

A user wrote, "Found a new drinking game, take a shot every time Alia says Shiva."

Another one mentioned, "83 times."

just counted she said shiva 87 times ARE YOU KIDDING ME????? https://t.co/W8saubNvCE — ⚘ (@vibesthetiic) November 6, 2022

sonam was right when she mistook this film for shiva no. 1 ? https://t.co/cTUZDpgUW2 — mona (@satarangire) November 6, 2022

Found a new drinking game, take a shot every time Alia says Shiva. https://t.co/ylkGGCW6rZ — Ganeshen (@Ganeshen5) November 7, 2022

Brahmastra was released in theatres on September 9. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan also made a special appearance in the film. Brahmastra earned close to Rs 400 crores at the box office worldwide.