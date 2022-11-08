Over the years, Bollywood actors have changed their names or their names' spelling for various reasons that didn't always mean astrological or numerological. Right from Yusuf Khan who became Dilip Kumar to Abdul Rashid Salman Salim Khan who became Salman Khan, and Kiara Advani whose real name is Alia Advani. But did you know, Bollywood's action star Akshay Kumar's real name is Rajiv Bhatia? The actor didn't change his name before he entered the industry. In fact, there is an interesting story behind Rajiv Bhatia changing his name to Akshay Kumar.

The actor candidly spoke to a news portal about his journey in Bollywood, where he revealed why he changed his name, his first pay cheque, his remuneration after 8 years and what makes him stay away from commercial films.

On changing his name from Rajiv Bhatia to Akshay Kumar

Akshay actually made his Bollywood debut in Mahesh Bhatt directorial titled 'Aaj' wherein he played a Martial Arts instructor by the naSaabkshay. Speaking about the reason why he changed his name Akshay told NewsJ, "It's not that some pandit told me to change my name. So my first name titled Aaj was directed by Mahesh Bhatt saab and I had done a role for merely 8 secs in which I was a martial arts instructor and the lead actor was Kumar Gaurav, his name in the film was Akshay and I liked the name. this is my first film and Kumar Gaurav's name is Akshay so I should change my name. That's how I decided to change my name from Rajiv to Akshay."

On only doing action films at the start of his career

Akshay said he wanted to try his hands on other genres but he wasn't offered. He said, "When I became a hero, I only used to do action films, I didn't know anything, apart from action, not that I didn't want to do anything else, but somehow, I wasn't offered. However, a few years later. Priyadarshan offered Hera Pheri, then I got Jaanwar slowly I started getting more money and ventured into production

On first pay cheque and remuneration

Talking about his first pay cheque. Akshay added, "I still remember I had got Ekyawan hazar (21,000), for the entire film. For 10 years I used to get 8 to 9 lakhs for a film. I still remember when I charged 1 cr for a film I was so happy."

On producing films

He said, "I have produced over 32 films to date, from Airlift to Kesari, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and many more. I have socially relevant films the films that I wanted to do but couldn't do and I am thankful to God for giving me this opportunity to make films that are based on social causes."

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu was released in theatres this Diwali. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.