The makers dropped the trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Ram Setu on Tuesday afternoon. The story of Ram Setu revolves around an atheist archaeologist turned believer, Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha (Akshay Kumar), who must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India's heritage.

Apart from Akshay Kumar who plays an archaeologist in the National Treasure-style action adventure, the also stars Nushratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nassar, and Satya Dev in pivotal roles.

Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar walks on water to save the bridge built by Lord Ram

The highly anticipated trailer engages the viewers with a few breathtaking visuals. Staying true to its part, it promises to entertain and also bring to the fore an amazing part of India's historic heritage.

Watch the trailer of the film:

Ram Setu Twitter Review

The minute the trailer was released online, netizens took to social media and expressed their views. Some of them liked the visual spectacle while Some viewers even called the trailer better than the teaser of Prabhas starrer Adipurush.

A user wrote, "These visuals are saying that Ram Sethu movie will definitely be a blockbuster."

Another user who also happens to be Prabhas's fan said, "Sir... Big fan of you from bollywood heroes.. Trailer is tooo good with excellent visuals. Hoping for a good run in telugu states. Love From #Prabhas fans."

#RamSetuTrailer what I like about the most is the creator have given proper context that the movie revolves around the super court verdict of Ram Setu existence. & revolves around it. Not an imaginary plot unlike other. eye pleasing location & good dialogue. Great trailer. — Rajnikant Sharma?? (@TheRajnikant11) October 11, 2022

This is a blockbuster written all over it #RamSetuTrailer but going to burn ❤️‍? some as well. pic.twitter.com/gUjoxO4P3W — vaibhav singh (@ppopians) October 11, 2022

The third one wrote, "Ram Setu (150 Crore budget) having better VFX than Adipursh (500 Crore budget)."

"Just Watched #RamSetuTrailer It's Terrific. Spectacular VFX.. One Of The Best VFX Indian Cinema," mentioned the forth one.

Ram Setu (150 Crore budget) having better VFX than Adipursh (500 Crore budget)#Adipursh #RamSetuTrailer — Manoj Tanwar (@manojtanwar99) October 11, 2022

Some of them were of the view that the VFX of Ram Setu wasn't up to the mark.

WTFSH is this



Even mobiles games have better VFX graphics than this shit



Chindi VFX #RamSetu#RamSetuTrailer pic.twitter.com/30YgaTYEWV — ???????? ????? (Javu) (@mohammedjaved46) October 11, 2022

Fantastic #RamSetuTrailer outstanding ?❤️ #AkshayKumar? Is back

VFX ??

BGM ??

Cinematography ??

Acting ???

Waiting for this movie #RamSetu pic.twitter.com/X8hCczdHIw — OBAID ANSARI ۔ عبیدانصاری (@OBAID_ANS) October 11, 2022

If screenplay of #RamSetu is engaging & content clicks with audience than VFX is not an big issue for this film, people on social media judge things quickly & criticize while on big screen movie will be a good watch even with decent VFX scenes ?? pic.twitter.com/PaRYhRnBNg — Ajju ? (@Iam_Stuck) October 11, 2022

Written and Directed by Abhishek Sharma (Parmanu, Tere Bin Laden). The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer. Ram Setu releases on October 25 alongside Ajay Devgn's Thank God.