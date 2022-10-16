Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar usually shares professional updates on his social media. Akshay is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Ram Setu. However, it seems, the actor who usually spends time with his family took some time off his busy schedule and read a piece of news about him, that was falsely written.

Akshay Kumar calls out entertainment website for writing lies about him

On Sunday afternoon, Akshay Kumar took to his social media accounts and called out an entertainment news website for spreading lies about him. The portal claimed that Akshay Kumar owns a private jet worth ₹260 crores. He shared a screenshot of the story and the famous English phrase 'Liar, Liar...pants on fire!

Akshay Kumar wrote: "Liar, Liar...pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I'm just not in the mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I'll call it out. Here, is a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you." The article's screenshot shows he has a private jet worth Rs 260 crore.

Liar, Liar…pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I’m just not in a mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I’ll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you. ?#POFbyAK pic.twitter.com/TMIEhdV3f6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 16, 2022

His fans also came out in full force to support the actor. A fan commented, "Arey sir aise kon expose karta hai, nice to see your aggressive mood after long time." Another shared his meme from his hit comedy film Hera Pheri and replied"Can we keep Pants on Fire at the same level with "jali Naa...teri jali na"? The third one said, "Good to see this much needed, aajkal aise hi baseless rumours faila kar, almost har superstars k liye hatred failaya gya hai. It's nice that he is giving back."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Ram Setu. Written and directed by Abhishek Sharma (Parmanu, Tere Bin Laden). The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), Subaskaran, Mahaveer Jain, and Aashish Singh (Lyca Productions) and Prime Video with Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi as the Creative Producer.

Ram Setu releases on October 25. The film will clash with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God.