Popular television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who entertained the fans with his sheer charm and acting prowess in shows like Mamta, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and many more, passed away on Friday, November 11, after suffering a cardiac arrest while working out at the gym. The 46 years old actor, was very cautious of his health and diet, his untimely demise has sent shockwaves to the entertainment industry.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavansh's final journey begins from his residence: Malaika Arora, Jay Bhanushali, Aarti Singh, Rohit Verma and others pay their last respects

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's funeral was held on Saturday, November 12, in Mumbai. His family members and colleagues from the TV industry paid their last respects to him.

Siddhaanth wife Alesia Raut was inconsolable as she performed the last rites of her actor husband.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's daughter Diza carries her father's bier.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for 45 minutes, but he couldn't be saved : Simple Kaul

Actor Simple Kaul, who shared screen space with him in Ziddi Dil Maane N, told Hindustan Times in an interview spoke about Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's demise, she said, "He was in the gym and was working out. (Before that) He was feeling unwell and told (one of his friends) that 'I don't want to work out, but he pushed himself. He spoke to the instructor as well, and the instructor told him to go easy. He was doing a bench press and he collapsed. They took his body to Kokila (Ben hospital) and tried reviving him for 45 minutes. They couldn't revive."

For the unversed, Siddhaanth was known as Anand Vir Surryavanshi earlier before he changed his name to Siddhaanth due to his belief in numerology.

Personal and professional life

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi was a popular name in the world of Television. He rose to fame with shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Kya Dill Mein Hai and others. He got married Alesia in 2017 and is now survived by his wife and two children. He was earlier married to Ira and has a daughter from his first marriage.