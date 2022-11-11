A piece of shocking news from the TV world has just come in. Another popular actor has succumbed to 'workout'. Popular television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, passed away on Friday at the age of 46. Reportedly, the actor collapsed while working out at a gym. He is survived by his wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children.

Salil Ankola confirmed the news. The former Indian Cricket Team member wrote on Facebook, "Gone too soon. Rest in peace my friend @_siddhaanth_No words to express my grief.

Jay Bhanushali who was his good friend took to his Instagram stories and offered condolences. He posted a picture of Siddhanth and wrote 'Gone to soon... RIP

TV actors and celebs pay heartfelt tribute

Producer Niraj Kumar Mishra condoles Siddhaanth's death

Siddhaanth's real name

For the unversed, Siddhaanth was known as Anand Vir Surryavanshi earlier before he changed his name to Siddhaanth due to his belief in numerology.

Personal and professional life

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi was a popular name in the world of Television. He rose to fame with shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Kya Dill Mein Hai and others. He got married Alesia in 2017 and is now survived by his wife and two children. He was earlier married to Ira and has a daughter from his first marriage.

Other actors who have passed away while collapsing in the gym are:

Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey breathed his last while working out at the gym on September 30.

Comedian Raju Srivastava too had collapsed while working out at the gym on August 10. He passed away on September 21 after remaining in the hospital for over a month.

May his soul rest in peace!