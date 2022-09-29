World Heart Day is observed on September 29 every year, to spread awareness about cardiovascular disease which causes nearly half of all the non-communicable diseases in the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that 17.9 million people die each year due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) globally, highlighting just how vulnerable the world's population is today.

It was earlier believed that heart disease is a problem suffered by senior people - who are already weak and often have comorbidities. But not anymore.

In fact, several noted celebrities such as actor Siddharth Shukla, comedian Raju Srivastav, KK and many other celebrities passed young due to heart diseases.

On World Heart Day, here's a look at a few celebrities who passed away due to a heart condition

Raju Srivastava (58)

Ace comedian Raju Srivastava, passed away aged 58, on September 21, 2022, at Delhi's AIIMS hospital. On August 10, Srivastava suffered a massive cardiac arrest while on the treadmill. He collapsed during the workout. "He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down," his cousin Ashok Srivastava had told the media on the same day. Lovingly known as Gajodhar, Srivastava the ace comedian's impeccable and clean comic timing wowed the audience.

Sidharth Shukla (40)

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, after he suffered a heart attack. Following his death, the actor's family had informed the police that he was healthy and did not suffer from mental stress. The family requested the fans to not believe or spread rumours regarding the late actor's demise. Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill's camaraderie on Bigg Boss 13 was loved by their fans, they were lovingly monikered as 'SidNaaz', and even now their fan clubs on social media never fail to reminisce Sidharth and Shehnaaz's BB 13 moments.

Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK (53)

Renowned singer KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath) passed away on May 3, 2022, after a live performance in Kolkata. Reportedly, he was performing at a concert organised by a Nazrul Mancha when he complained about feeling uneasy. KK was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. While initial reports suggested that the singer died due to cardiac arrest, his autopsy revealed that the singer had chronic liver and lung issues.

Puneet Rajkumar (46)

Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, aged, 46 passed away on October 29, 2021, after suffering cardiac arrest. The actor had complained of uneasiness to his wife Ashwini and died on his way to the hospital. The actor was given a state funeral which was attended by the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai and several other leaders.

Surekha Sikri (75)

Veteran Bollywood actress Surekha Sikri passed due to cardiac failure, aged 75 on July 16, 2021. She was hospitalised for atrial fibrillation, ischemic heart disease, and a cerebrovascular accident. The prominent actress was seen in Badhai Do and Balika Vadhu.