Sara Ali Khan's dinner date with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has been doing rounds on social media sites. Video footage of Sara and Shubman having dinner at Mumbai's uptown restaurant was shared on TikTok by a user.

The rumour solidified when Shubman's friend posted a cheeky birthday wish. His Instagram post states, "Happiest birthday to My Main Man , The OG , Annoying and the google graduated baby ❤️ But honestly My life would suck without you

I hope God will bless you with more success, excuses , google knowledge and bhut SARA pyaar from everyone ."

Well, Shubman was earlier linked with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara. The duo unfollowed each other on social media sites recently sparking breakup rumours. It would be interesting to know which Sara was his friend referring to.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan's name has been linked with many handsome hunks from the industry before. Initially, the actress was linked with Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter. In a recent Koffee With Karan episode, Sara confirmed that she has dated one of the two filmi brothers from the industry.

Sara and Harshvardhan Kapoor have walked hand-in-hand for a dinner date many times. The real reason for the breakup is still unknown. The actress was also dating politician Susheel Kumar Shinde's grandson Veer Pahariya. She has shared their pictures on social media though she deleted them later. Rumour of Sara dating her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aryan was hitting headlines recently but they eventually died down.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Anand L Rai's film Atrangi Re. The actor will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled film, also starring Vicky Kaushal.