After India's top wrestlers expressed their disappointment over the formation of the oversight committee by the Sports Ministry without their consultation, sources told IANS that the government might add a few more names in the panel that will probe sexual harassment and intimidation charges against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"The wrestlers met the Sports Minister after the committee was formed and suggested a few names as well. They have been promised that more members will be added and justice be served," sources said.

Notably, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik had shown their displeasure, saying that the government did not consult them before forming the oversight committee led by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom.

On Thursday, the government approved the participation of the Indian men & women wrestling team consisting of 55 members for the 1st Ranking Series Zagreb Open Grand Prix (WW/GR/FS) Croatia from February 1-5 at full cost to the government.

A total of 12 women wrestlers, 11 Greco Roman wrestlers and 13 male freestyle wrestlers are set for the competition.

Some of the key wrestlers who have been sanctioned to participate in the Ranking Series include Tokyo Olympians Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik and Deepak Punia as well as wrestlers who have done well in the Nationals.

The contingent has been recommended by the Oversight Committee set up by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

However, it is still unknown whether Bajrang, Vinesh and Ravi will participate in the tournament or not. Because during their protest, they had clearly said that they will not play any tournament till Brij Bhushan is sacked.

According to sources, till Wednesday night, Bajrang and Vinesh were adamant that they will not go to Croatia. So,it will be interesting to see how things turn out in the next couple of days.

