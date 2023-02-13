Innovations have transformed the sports profile of 'Naya Jammu and Kashmir' and sportsmen are scaling new heights.

A region where the sports events weren't even held in the summer season till 2019 has now been hosting winter sports regularly for the past three years, and has carved a niche in the international sports arena.

Till August 5, 2019—when the Centre announced its decision to scrap J&K's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories—not much attention was paid towards turning the erstwhile princely state into a sports destination.

Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and separatists opposed the sports activities in the region, while the former political rulers didn't show any acumen to promote sports and the sportspersons.

After the scrapping of Article 370, a temporary provision in the Constitution of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a keen interest in promoting sports culture in Jammu and Kashmir.

While virtually inaugurating the second edition of "Khelo India Winter Games" at Gulmarg in 2021, PM Modi had predicted that the famous ski resort would prepare sportsmen for bigger international platforms. And his predictions are coming true.

While addressing the 97th edition and the first 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme of 2023, PM Modi spoke about the snow cricket matches during the Winter Games in Kashmir and called these as an "extension of Khelo India movement".

He lauded the 'sports spirit' of the Kashmir youth and said that Winter Games in Kashmir have the purpose to search for young players to represent the country in international games. "In Kashmir, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the youth regarding sports. In the coming times, many of these youth will win medals for the country and will hoist the Tricolour," PM Modi said.

Notably, during his recent visit to Kashmir, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur, played snow cricket with locals at Tangmarg and inaugurated a Night Ski Demonstration in LED suits by skiers at Gulmarg in North Kashmir.

Thakur along with J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, declared open the 3rd edition of Khelo India National Winter Games at the skiing destination, nestled in snow-clad peaks of the Himalayas. More than 1500 athletes from all over the country are competing in 11 different winter sports disciplines in the mega sports event.

Soon after the event was declared open, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: "Best wishes to all athletes taking part in the 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games. The Games are being held in the picturesque surroundings of Gulmarg. This will also boost the sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir."

Innovations set new trend

Innovations like snow cricket and night skiing have set a new trend for sports in J&K, especially in Kashmir. The government is working on a plan to make snow cricket popular like beach volleyball. Innovations like introducing snow cricket and night skiing are set to boost winter sports in Kashmir.

During the past three years, Jammu and Kashmir has taken multiple strides in the world of sports. Indoor stadiums have been built in every district and every village has a playground.

The transition of the erstwhile state into a Union Territory has infused a new life into the sports sector. Liberal funding provided by the Union Sports Ministry has turned J&K vibrant.

In a very short span of time, world-class sports infrastructure and facilities have come up in every district of the Union Territory. The sports budget has been brought to par with the bigger states adding a new dimension to J&K's sports sector.

Players get support

Not long ago, players from Jammu and Kashmir used to struggle to take part in national events as they were left to fend for their own. The erstwhile political regimes were least interested in sponsoring them or providing them with opportunities to chase their dreams.

However, after August 2019 welfare of sportspersons has been a priority. Special efforts have been put in to ensure a dignified life for sportspersons and to encourage youth to choose sports as a career. Multiple opportunities are being provided to sportspersons to excel in their careers.

According to the figures dished out by the officials around 50 lakh youth participated in various sporting events held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2022.

The Union Sports Ministry is seeking international expertise for setting up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Gulmarg, which has gradually emerged as the leading winter sports hub of the country. Once the CoE is established it would be one of the best not only in India but in the world.

J&K giving sporting heroes to the country



From a hub of stone-pelting, cross-firing and grenade attacks, Kashmir after 2019 has turned into a place where football, wushu, cricket, snow cricket and other games are being played with enthusiasm.

In the past 2-years Jammu and Kashmir has given sporting heroes like famous cricketer Umran Malik, skier Arif Khan and others to the country.

Not only men, but Kashmiri women like specially abled 27-year-old Insha from Beerwah village in central Kashmir's Budgam district also became Kashmir's first woman international wheelchair basketball player after she represented India in the USA.

The 25-year-old Nadiya Nighat is the first woman football coach of Kashmir. She runs her own football academy and is currently playing in "DONBOSCO," a Kerala-based professional club in the Kerala league.

An 18-year-old girl Mehreen Banday of Handwara brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir by bagging gold in the 5th International Karate championship 2022 held at Visakhapatnam.

During the past three years, young men and women have emerged as role models for their counterparts. They have scaled new heights in the sports sector thus inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

The government has ensured that youth from J&K are provided with all the facilities and support. The young players haven't disappointed their sponsors; they have reciprocated by proving their mettle in every field.

Kashmiri youth have shunned the label of stone pelters and are emerging as a force to reckon with. They have sent a clear message to Pakistan that they can't be misled anymore and nor can they be used as cannon fodder by the neighbouring country to fight its proxy war.

Jammu and Kashmir has changed and has changed for the good.