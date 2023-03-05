It was a night of glitz and glam on Saturday at the grand opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon, and Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon owned the stage with their performances. Host Mandira Bedi kicked off the celebrations.

In the first match of the tournament, Mumbai Indians faced Gujarat Giants, in which Mumbai Indians clinched victory.

Who performed what

Newlywed Kiara took the centre stage with her energetic dance at the Kriti Sanon and AP Dhillon then performed his hit songs before all three together took to the stage and the WPL trophy was unveiled.

Kiara Advani

Newlywed Kiara Advani wore a magenta pink outfit and danced to Bijlee and Rangi Sari.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti began her performance inside the dressing room with 'Chak De India' played in the background. She then shook her legs on songs like Coca-Cola, Thumkeshwari, Sweety Tera Drama, Param Sundari. After the conclusion of her performance, Amritpal entered the ground with drum rolls and beats.

AP Dhillon

He started his performance with his popular number Brown Munde. He also sang Excuses, Eh Munde, Tere Te, Insane, Drop Top, and several other Punjabi songs.

However, fans were unhappy as the Punjabi singer's lips synced on his own performance.

AP enthralled the entire gathering by singing his chartbuster songs However, many people noticed that AP Dhillon was not actually singing the song in the live performance, but was lip-syncing, and people were incensed.

One user wrote, "AP Dhillon has come from Los Angeles to lip-sick the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League."

Some even said that he is not even lip-syncing properly. He is also forgetting to hold the mike. One user called it the worst performance of AP Dhillon. This is how people are trolling him badly.

The third user mentioned, #APDhillon was doing lipsync, #KritiSanon didn't even hold the bat correctly and the energy from all were too low. Ranveer changed his clothes 19-20 times in 5 minutes and the energy was Insane."

WPL 2023

Five teams – Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG) – will compete for the coveted title, with the grand finale scheduled on March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

(With inputs from IANS)