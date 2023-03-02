Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of Pathaan, the film has minted over $46.82 million in the overseas territories alone. King Khan and his fans couldn't be any happier than this. However, amidst. SRK's wife Gauri Khan has landed into regal trouble.

The criminal complaint filed in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh against Gauri Khan

An FIR (First Information Report) has been registered against renowned celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan, and two real estate developers - Anil Tulsiani and Mahesh Tulsiani, Chief Managing Director and Director of Tulsiani Group, respectively.

The criminal complaint was filed in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The complaint, filed by Mumbai resident Jaswant Shah, alleges that Gauri Khan, along with Anil Kumar Tulsiani, CMD of Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited, and its director Mahesh Tulsiyani, were involved in a case of criminal breach of trust under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Mumbai resident claims he hasn't got possession yet

The complainant Kirit Jaswant Shah, a resident of Mumbai, claimed that he bought a flat in Lucknow in 2015, but hasn't been given possession for the same still.

According to The Times Of India, the FIR said, "I visited the company's office in Sushant Golf City the same year and met its directors and agreed to buy a flat worth Rs 86 lakh. I was assured that I would get the flat's possession in 2016. But since then a lot of time has elapsed and I have not got the flat. Later, I found out that the agreement of the flat booked by me had been transferred by the company to somebody else."

Kirit Jaswant Shah said that he purchased the flat after Gauri Khan became the brand ambassador of the realty group. The Red Chillies Entertainment co-founder, who also runs her interior designing company Gauri Khan Designs, became Tulsiani Construction and Developers Group's brand ambassador in 2015.

Gauri Khan's clients

Gauri Khan has carved a mettle of her own and has designed homes and vanity vans for several actors. Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Alia Bhatt have sought Khan's help in designing her Bandra home and their vanity van.