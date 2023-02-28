SS Rajamouli's RRR is reigning not just nationally but also globally. At the recently held Hollywood Critics Association Awards in Los Angeles, the film won 4 big awards, including Best International Film. At the awards, director SS Rajamouli, actor Ram Charan and music composer MM Keeravani represented the RRR team, but it was the film's star Jr NTR's absence that grabbed eyeballs.

Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli attended the HCA awards, Jr NTR missing; here's why

On Tuesday morning, The Hollywood Critics Association issued a statement clarifying that the actor was invited. However, he was shooting for a project in India, which is why he skipped the awards.

Hollywood Critics Association's statement issues a statement

Hollywood Critics Association's statement read: "Dear RRR fans and supporters, We did invite N T Rama Rao Jr. to attend the HCA Film Awards but he is shooting a new film in India. He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support. Sincerely, The Hollywood Critics Association."

Following this tweet, a fan replied, "He's not able to come due to personal reasons. Lost his brother a week back. Not on movie shooting."

To which HCA films awards reiterated; "He was originally shooting a movie, which is why he couldn't attend. His brother's passing happened afterwards and is why he stepped away from the movie. This is what his publicist told us."

For the unversed, last week, Jr NTR's 39-year-old cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna died in a Bengaluru hospital, where he was admitted after he collapsed during a rally last month.

What is RRR about?

The film is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). It also features Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. The film was released worldwide in 2022 and collected over Rs 1,200 crore in reported earnings.

RRR is on a winning spree

RRR has so far won a Golden Globe for best original song for Naatu Naatu as well as two Critics Choice Awards -- best foreign language film and best song for Naatu Naatu. The track is also nominated for best original song at the 2023 Oscars.