It was a star-studded Monday night at actor-producer, Jackky Bhagnani's house as the actor threw an intimate bash for the international rapper and Love Nwantiti singer, Ckay. The Bollywood bash saw many in attendance including Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Pragya Jaiswal, Mudassar Aziz and Akanksha Sharma amongst others.

Who wore what!

Jackky welcomed the international singer. They were papped outside the party venue as they both posed in black outfits. While Jackky rocked a black t-shirt with black jeans and black shoes, CKay rocked a Metallica hoodie with black pants and white sneakers.

CKay greets paparazzi with namaste at Jackky Bhagnani's bash

After his photo-ops, CKay did namaste to the paps, his gesture is winning the internet

A fan mentioned, "His last gesture."

Rumoured lovebirds Ananya and Aditya made separate entries while the Pednekar sisters Bhumi and Samiksha came together.

Ananya Panday opted for a black sleeveless top and boot-cut jeans at the party. While Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in a blue shirt and denim jeans.

Bhumi and Samiksha twinned in black and white outfits.

Actress Pragya Jaiswal came in all-black attire at the bash.

Bhumi Pednekar trolled for her dressing sense

A user said, "Bhumi's dressing sense is getting worse day by day.."

Professional front

Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment has two mega films lined up for release as he will bring to the audience Pooja Entertainment's Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan and Ganapath this year.