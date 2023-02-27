Celebration galore for Ambani parivaar! On Sunday, February 26, Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita, son Akash, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta and grandson Prithvi pay a visit to Isha and Anand's residence for a special bash for the couple. The family posed for pics and videos. They were all smiles while posing for the cameras.

The Ambani family exuded royalty and elegance in their traditional attires as they visited Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal's Worli house.

Who wore what!

Mukesh and Nita Ambani looked stunning in blue as they twinned in blue. Mukesh Ambani opted for a dark blue kurta, while his Nita Ambani opted for a gorgeous embroidered silk saree, Mukesh and Akash wore a kurta pyjama set. Radhika wore a turquoise green silk lehenga, Shloka chose a stylish multi-coloured skirt and blouse set.

Meanwhile, on Sunday afternoon, paparazzi clicked Isha Ambani arriving at her Worli residence with her two twins, daughter Aadiya and son Krishna. She wore a pink floral printed kurta and pants set styled with simple sandals, geeky glasses, a messy bun, and a no-makeup look.

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray also attended the bash!

Mukesh and Nita had welcomed the newborn twins of Isha and Anand three months ago

On December 24, grandparents Mukesh and Nita Ambani held a grand welcome party at their residence when their daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal arrived in Mumbai along with their newborn twins.

About Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani got married to businessman Anand Piramal in December 2018. Four years later, they welcomed their twins Aadiya and Krishna on November 19, 2022, in the US.