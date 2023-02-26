All eyes are on newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra as the adorable Bollywood couple took nuptials earlier this month in a lavish ceremony held at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

On Saturday night, the couple made head turns with their stylish appearance as they walked the red carpet at an awards show held in Mumbai. This is the first time the couple made an appearance together as a married couple.

What did they wear

Kiara looked stunning in a yellow chiffon saree which had gota patti borders, shimmering beads and sequin work in a floral pattern, and intricate jaali embroidery. Kiara teamed the saree with a sleeveless strappy blouse featuring a wide plunging neckline, short hem length, sequinned embellishments, fitted bust, and front closure. She accessorized the traditional ensemble with dainty earrings and high heels.

Meanwhile, the doting husband actor, Sidharth complemented his wife in a metallic grey blazer featuring notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, long sleeves, patch pockets, an open front, and a tailored fitting. He completed the outfit with a black button-down shirt, straight-fit pants, heeled dress shoes, a trimmed beard, and a sleek hairdo.

They flashed their million-dollar smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs at an event. They posed for paparazzi separately, however, it was a delight to see them on stage together at the award function.

Moreover, apart from their dreamy wedding and pictures, the oh so! beautiful wedding video of bride Kiara's entry of her dancing down the aisle has won many hearts. Talking about the same, the actress shared what she felt.

Kiara recalls how she felt about getting married to the love of her life Sidharth Malhotra and her bridal entry moment

Kiara said, "Main bahut emotional thi lekin jaise hi darwaze khule (I was very emotional when the doors opened), and I saw him, andar se I was like, 'Yay! I'm getting married. Aur woh feeling leke main aage chali (And that's the feeling I walked with). And of course, if you marry someone you love then you will feel that way na?"

Later, Sidharth walks up to the stage and hugs her.

The adorable video was loved by fans, and they couldn't stop gushing about the duo.

Others at an award function

Also present at an award show was Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Huma Qureshi, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Rajkummar, Babil Khan and others.

Work front

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu. He will next be seen in Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She also has RC 15 with Ram Charan