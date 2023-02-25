Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor has carved a niche for himself, the actor garners a huge fan following, Girls drolled over Shasha for his chocolate boy looks in Ishq Vishk and Vivaah, Jab We Met until he unleashed his action avatar. Shahid not only proved his mettle in essaying boy-next-door roles his power-packed performances in Padmaavat, Jersey, Haider, Kabir Singh, Udta Punjab and many more were lauded by fans.

The actor recently made his OTT debut with Farzi. Fans and critics are heaping praise for his performance in dacoit drama. As Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 42nd birthday, let's take a look at some of the best performances by the actor.

Jab We Met: Shahid Kapoor's performance as Aditya Kashyap in the film wowed the audiences. His chemistry with co-star Kareena Kapoor is widely regarded as one of the best romantic comedies ever created.

Udta Punjab: Shahid astounded everyone with his versatility with the help of this movie. His portrayal of a rockstar proved his acting prowess.

Vivaah: Every cinephile has once in their life watching the film Vivaah, the film stars Amrita Roa. The supporting cast enhances the main romance, led by Anupam Kher and Alok Nath as devoted and cordial fathers-in-law. His portrayal as an ideal lover and then a dutiful husband won hearts.

Fazri marks the digital debut of two stalwart actors Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in a crime drama. The finite docu-drama Farzi features an ensemble cast including talented actors Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora,

Farzi, set in post-demonetisation India, it sets off a spiral that pits the protagonist, an exceptionally skilled but struggling artist, against the law and an underworld kingpin. He prints his own cash. The show beautifully portrays a bromance involving two orphans who have grown up together, a grandfather-grandson relationship drama, a tale of a disintegrating marriage, a story of a cop seeking redemption, and a portrayal of a committed young professional finding her way. Farzi blends several real, believable strands in a narrative that delivers thrills.

Other films of Shahid that you ought to watch are: