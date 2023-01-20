Just like his son Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan is also a football fan. The father-son duo often share pictures from matches that they've attended together. Thursday evening was a great grand meet of legends on the football field in Riyad. Big B met and shook hands with legendary football players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on January 21.

The match was held between the teams Paris St Germain and Saudi All-star XI. Ahead of the match, the actor shook hands with players from both teams and later took to social media and shared his post pictures and videos of his exciting evening.

Ahead of the match, the actor shook hands with players from both teams and later took to social media to share pictures and videos of his exciting evening. The veteran actor was invited as a guest of honour to inaugurate the game.

At the event, Amitabh Bachchan met Argentinian legend Lionel Messi, Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo, France's outstanding player Kylian Mbappé, and the best Brazilian player of his generation, Neymar. Sharing the pictures and videos from his meet, the actor tweeted, "T 4533 - An evening in Riyadh .. what an evening .. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons .. Incredible !!! (sic)"

In a second Instagram post, Amitabh Bachchan shared videos of his interactions with the players that show the actor shaking hands with each player turn by turn. He then stopped and greeted Ronaldo and Messi. They exchanged a few words before the actor continued meeting other players.

Fans of Big B and football fanatics couldn't stop raving over the veteran actor meeting legendary players on the field. The fans thronged to Amitabh Bachchan's comments section and shared their excitement.

A user mentioned, "A legend was invited to meet and greet legends and they were all on the same page. Humble and in gratitude :) ❤️ – Amitabh deserves this and Ronaldo and Messi deserves this too. :) (sic)"

"Sir you are really an inspiration for us," another person commented.

The third user mentioned, "Big B is here to decide the GOAT debate once and for all."

Apart from fans cricketers and celebrities also commented on Big B's Instagram post.

Virat Kohli wrote, "Amazing."

Dino Morea wrote, "Sir fantastic What a beautiful experience. They got to meet you & you them. (sic)"

Parth Samthaan dropped heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-German won against Saudi All-Star XI.