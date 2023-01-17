Bollywood veteran actress and member of parliament Jaya Bachchan is often in news for losing her calm at paparazzi clicking her photos whenever she is spotted in and around the city. Time and again Jaya Bachchan has said that she has no qualms about her behaviour for reprimanding people who click her pictures.

Jaya has been brutally honest about her dislike for shutterbugs invading her privacy, especially when she is with her family. She has even emphasised that she isn't fond of paparazzi culture, rather she wants people to know her by her body of work, rather than her behaviour with media, despite telling the photogs she isn't keen on getting clicked.

Jaya Bachchan loses her calm yet again

Jaya losing her calm time and again on paparazzi has often grabbed headlines. And once again a similar incident occurred. Recently, Jaya lost her cool when she arrived at the Indore airport with her husband, actor Amitabh Bachchan.

A clip of Jaya getting furious at a fan who was recording her video and taking pictures has surfaced on a paparazzo's Instagram account. In the clip, Jaya walks into the airport ahead of Amitabh Bachchan where she is seen interacting with the people, a person was seen recording her on their phone.

Watch the video below:

Jaya scolded the people who were capturing her, she said, "Don't please take my pictures. Please don't take my pictures. You don't understand English?" The people and security around her then asked the paparazzi not to click pictures and pushed them back.

The security then tells fans to move aside and put down their cameras.

The person taking the video is pulled away by another man, "Aapko bataya tha na.. (I told you not to...), tells the person to the one who was clicking Jaya's pictures.

While Jaya Bachchan is heard saying, "Aise logon ko naukri se nikaal deni chahiye (Such people should be sacked)."

Big B' reacts to his wife Jaya's behaviour at the airport

The clip also showed Amitabh Amitabh looking at Jaya for a brief moment, he then looks down at the floor and walks away with Jaya and other people.

Netizens fume with anger as Jaya scolds people for taking her pictures

A user said, "Why do u guys take her picture .. better off the camera."

Another user mentioned, "miss grumpy."

" The third comment read, "Really she always over reacts.."

"O hitler didi", mentioned a user.

No camera Please!

Recently, speaking with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on her podcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya said, "If people are going to earn their living by putting all my angry speeches on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, I give a damn. I don't give a damn...You're intruding, interfering in my personal when I'm walking somewhere, you're taking my picture. Why? Am I not a human being?"

Work front

Jaya will be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from Jaya, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi. The film is scheduled to release on April 28.