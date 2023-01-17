Doyen of Indian cinema Javed Akhtar is an ace screenwriter, poet, and lyricist who has penned several beautiful and soulful shyaris, dialogues that touch the strings of our hearts. His words celebrate love, life, hardships, unrequited love, pain and longing. His impeccable work for over decades has not just been loved and read by millennials but even Gen Z is smitten by the magic and depth of his writings.

Javed Saab has been conferred with several awards including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, the Sahitya Akademi Award, and five National Film Awards for his literature and Indian cinema and music contribution. He is also a social-political activist and a Richard Dawkins Award winner.

As the iconic poet-lyricist turns 78, let's take a look at some lesser-known facts about the timeless, legendary screenwriter and a few shayaris and dialogues by him that are soul-stirring.

Born and raised

Javed Akhtar was born on January 17, 1945, in Gwalior, Central India Agency to Jan Nisar Khan and Safiya Siraj-ul Haq, Javed Akhtar followed his father and grandfather's footsteps. Javed Akhtar's father, Jan Nisar Khan, was a legendary Bollywood songwriter and Urdu poet and his grandfather Muzhtar Khairabadi was also a famous poet.

His name is not Javed Akhtar

Ace lyricist Javed Akhtar's real name is Jadu. His name Jadu was taken from a line in a poem penned by his father, "Lamha lamha Kisi Jadu ka fasana Hoga".

College and early days

Javed Akhtar went to Colvin Taluqdar's College in Lucknow. He was given the job to write for Sarhadi Loote as the original dialogue writer wasn't available. He was a clapper boy on the sets and was allowed to write.

Once upon a time in Mumbai..

Indian poet Javed Akhtar came to Mumbai in 1964. He was homeless and didn't have any shelter. He struggled before he got a break in Bollywood. He slept under trees or in some corridor, and didn't eat for many days before he took shelter in Kamal Amrohi Studio in Jogeshwari.

Javed Saab's married Honey Irani

Javed Akhtar was previously married to actress Honey Irani with whom he has two children - Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar.

Ise 'Jadu' hi to Kehte hain. Isse khooburat sham ho hi nahi sakti.. @Javedakhtarjadu saab ka jaadunama.launched by gulzar saab.and a lovely anecdote narrated by @AzmiShabana .T most lethal combo of legends ...and to listen to them was a divine experience to say t least. pic.twitter.com/DPFSzeRdJx — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) January 9, 2023

Javed Saab assisted Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi

Javed Akhtar used to study music at poet, writer Kaifi Azmi's house in the 1970s. he also assisted Kaifi Azmi.

A timeless love story of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar

While pursuing his studies, Javed met Shabana through Kaifi Azmi. Javed sought the eminent poet's help to better his Urdu poetry, and through frequent house visits, writing sessions and avid discussions, he found himself drawn towards Shabana.

Salim-Javed duo

He became famous as a screenplay writer with Salim Khan. The writer duo, famous as Salim-Javed, penned memorable screenplays for some iconic films. Javed Akhtar has been awarded the 'Avadh Samman' for his immense contribution to Hindi cinema.

Onward and upward..

Javed has also penned down a lot of evergreen lyrics for many films including Silsila, Saath- Saath, Mashaal, Duniya, Arjun, Saagar and many other movies. He has won the 'Best lyricist' award for films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Jodhaa Akbar, Rock On and Om Shanti Om.

Awards and accolades

He again managed to win this award for films like Swades, We The People, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Lagaan: Once Upon A Time In India. He also performed the role of narrator for the film Bareilly Ki Barfi.

Let's take a look at soulful shayari's recited and penned by Javed Saab.

Jo baat kehte darte hain sab, tu woh baat likh : Poem by Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar recites his grandfather Muztar Khairabadi's Poetry (Use Kyun humne Diya dil)

Chashm-e- khooNbasta se kal raat lahoo phir tapka / hum to samjhe thay ke aye Meer yeh aazar gaya — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 11, 2023

Son Farhan Akhtar pens an emotional note for his father Javed Akhtar.