Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who met with a car accident on January 18 at Mumbai-Pune expressway, has returned home from the hospital.

Taking to her official Twitter account the actress shared the news of her recovery and thanked her fans and well-wishers for their prayers.

She also thanked the team of doctors and the nursing staff at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

Her tweet read, "Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. I'm back home now Thank you Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors' team and the nursing staff. I m indebted and grateful.

Earlier, the veteran screenwriter and Azmi's husband Javed Akhtar had shared on Twitter that the actress was recovering well.

Javed Akhar tweets, Our family would like to thank all the friends and well-wishers for their concern and messages for @AzmiShabana. This is to let everyone know that she is recovering well and most probably will be shifted to a normal room tomorrow.

For the unversed, On the afternoon of January 18, Shabana Azmi had met with a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The police had informed that Azmi's car had rammed into the rear of a truck near the Khalapur toll plaza, around 60 km from Mumbai, on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The SUV was severely damaged as a result of the impact. Shabana Azmi and her driver were both injured in the accident and were rushed to the MGM Hospital in Panvel. They were later moved to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

After the accident, several Bollywood celebs as well as fans took to social media and wished the actress a speedy recovery. We hope to see Shabana Azmi back to work!