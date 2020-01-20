Veteran actor Shabana Azmi had met with an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday afternoon. After her giving her first aid at MGM hospital at Panvel, she was shifted to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital later in the evening.

As per reports, she is in ICU and recuperating. She was conscious for few seconds this morning and asked, Javed Akhtar if his' knee is not hurting.'

Updating about her wife's health Javed Akhtar said, "She is in the ICU but all the scan reports are positive. It seems there's no serious harm done."

Boney Kapoor, who went to meet the actress said, "According to doctors, there is nothing alarming. Shabanaji is coherent, talking normally, recognizing people. For now, she is under observation and the doctors are making sure there is no internal injury and that potential dangers are ruled out. She is a fighter and will come out of it

Actor and director Satish Kaushik added, "Shabanaji's condition is improving and her reports are normal. I met Javed Saab too and everyone is relieved. God is kind."

informing about Shabana's health, Executive Director and CEO of Ambani hospital Dr. Santosh Shetty, said, "She is stable and under observation."

The source further said, Javed saab, Baba (Azmi, the actress's brother) and Tanvi (Azmi, sister-in-law), nobody is allowed in the ICU.

Javed's ex-wife Honey Irani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar along with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Farhan's ex-wife Adhuna Akhtar, Vipul Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife Sunita, Farah Khan, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani, Vicky Kaushal and Jeetendra and Raj Thackery have paid their visit to the hospital to check on Shabana Azmi's health.

Sunday 19.01.2020 afternoon honourable Raj Saheb Thackeray visited Kokilaben hospital to inquire about the health of noted cine star Shabana Azmi who had recently met with road accident.@mnsadhikrut @KirtikumrShinde @AzmiShabana @Javedakhtarjadu @Lokhandwala_Bom @KDAHMumbai pic.twitter.com/RAosgcMVmp — Prashant Rane (@MNSPrashantRane) January 20, 2020

Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal tweeted about Shabanaji's unfortunate accident.

The news of @AzmiShabana Ji’s injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 18, 2020

Came to know abt Shabana Azmi ji’s accident. I pray to God for her fast recovery and good health. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 18, 2020

Heard the news about the accident. Wishing @AzmiShabana Ji a speedy recovery — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 18, 2020

An FIR has been registered against Shabana's driver for rash and negligent driving, police said on Sunday.

To the unversed, Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar said in a statement, "Shabana was injured when her car rammed into a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday. The incident took place near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai when the Tata Safari car in which Azmi and Akhtar were traveling to Pune rammed into a truck.

Javed Akhtar is fit and fine as he was in another car along with few guests.

We wish and pray for Shabana Azmi's speedy recovery.