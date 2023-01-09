Saudi Arabia is reportedly all set to make a huge exception for Cristiano Ronaldo. If reports are to be believed, while it is forbidden for unmarried people to live together, the Saudi government is ready to bend its law for the star player. Cristiano will reportedly be allowed to live with partner Georgina Rodríguez.

Saudi Arabia turns blind eye

Ever since Ronaldo announced his post-Manchester United move, his fans and followers in Saudi Arabia have gone into a state of euphoria. The Saudi government is reportedly all set to turn a blind eye to Ronaldo's luxurious lifestyle and lifestyle choices.

According to a report in EFE, a Spanish news agency, "Although the laws still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have begun to turn a blind eye and do not persecute anyone. Of course, these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime."

Ronaldo's exit

After his exit from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo joined hands with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. With this, he also became the world's most expensive footballer as he has been paid a gigantic salary of €200 million per year.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch," the Man United team said in its official statement.