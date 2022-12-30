In a shocking turn of events, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant met with an accident near Uttarakhand's Roorkee early on Saturday morning. Reportedly the cricketer suffered injuries after his car crashed into road dividers and later caught fire. He has reportedly suffered injuries on the head, along with a ligament injury on his right ankle, police sources said.

When the accident occurred, the cricketer was on his way to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi. After being initially admitted to a private hospital in Roorkee, Pant was later referred to a Dehradun hospital. The cricketer is out of danger.

Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals confirmed the news of Pant's injury and wrote, "Pant met with an accident between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district. He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee (sic)."

Police statement

According to a statement issued by the state government, Pant's car met with an accident near Mohammadpur Jat under the Mangalore police station area in Haridwar district around 5.30 am. He was soon rushed to Saksham Hospital in Roorkee by the 108 ambulance and local police. From there, he was referred to Dehradun.

Police sources said that Pant was driving the car himself and the accident took place around 5.30 am. Pant reportedly lost control of the car and hit the divider before being thrown out of the windscreen due to the impact, sources added. The car immediately caught fire and was charred within minutes. The fire tenders reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 30, 2022

CM announced that the state government would bear all expenses of the treatment.

"Taking details from the officers on cricketer Rishabh Pant injured in a car accident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asked officers to ensure all possible arrangements for the proper treatment of the cricketer. Praying for his speedy recovery, CM announced that the state government will bear all expenses of the treatment. An air ambulance will also be provided if required," the statement by the state government said.

Fans and members of the cricketing world have wished Pant a speedy recovery.

"Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger," former Indian cricketer and head of National Cricket Academy VVS Laxman wrote in a tweet.

Professional stint

Pant has played 33 Tests, 30 ODIs and 66 T20Is respectively for India making 2271, 865 and 987 runs in each of these formats. He has also played in 98 IPL matches for Delhi Capitals, a side he captains also, scoring 2838 runs.