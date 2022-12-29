Tuhina Sharma died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of her television show Ali Baba Daastan-E-Kabul. Reportedly, Tunisha was found hanging in the makeup room on the sets of her show. The young actor's demise sent shockwaves across the nation.

Amid the ongoing probe of Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested on Sunday morning and the court in Vasai sent actor Sheezan Khan to police custody for four days in connection with Tunisha's suicide. A case has been registered against Sheezan under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. The lead actor has been arrested on Tunisha's mother's complaint on charges of abetment to suicide.

Sheezan Khan's police custody extended till Friday

On Wednesday, Sheezan was presented before the court by the police after his custody expired The actor will remain in police custody till Friday, a court near Mumbai.

Reportedly, Sheezan and Tunisha Sharma were dating and had broken only 15 days prior to the actress' alleged suicide on the set of their show.

A few hours ago, Sheezan was taken to a hospital for medical tests, in relation to Tunisha Sharma's suicide case. In a video posted by paparazzi on social media, Sheezan was mobbed by people, the minute he stepped out of the police station. The actor wore a hoodie, while his face was covered.

Reacting to the clip, social media users were unhappy seeing the plight of Shezan Khan and questioned why the actor was being treated like a criminal when nothing has been proven till now.

A user mentioned, "

Without knowing the truth, no decision should be taken. But just because he had affairs with multiple women, doesn't make him a criminal. Cause that's not a crime according to Indian law. Yes, that does make him a very bad human for sure. He deserves punishment if he has done that. But, to kill oneself for a breakup, for a man, is very immature. How can someone give up their life for their lover of few months. Think about your parents, you family, your friends. Don't do this to yourself."

Another mentioned, "I don't understand the blame games, anyone suicides , its really sad already, but then media and trolls start pushing the boyfriend/girlfriend OR EX to the same mental trauma...Like why?? Is anything proven? LET POLICE DO THEIR JOB! ..... why always Drag down the girlfriend, ex girlfriend, Boyfriend, friends, WHY???????."

The third user said, "It was complete madness No one is responsible for such childish actions break-up hote hai it was her decision to die nd not his fault release him if he was wrong God will give it back to him."

The fourth one said, "This is ridiculous yaar.....did he confessed or did they got complete proof against him ?????? Why the HELL POLICE is treating him so badly that he found guilty."

Tunisha bid goodbye to the world on Tuesday.

Tunsiha's last rites were performed on Tuesday at the Mira Road cremation ground in Mumbai.

Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma broke down when her last rites were being performed, her mother couldn't fathom the fact that her daughter is no more, she fainted seeing her daughter's mortal remains and was inconsolable.

Sheezan Khan deleted his Whatsapp Chats: Police

In a shocking turn of events, actor Sheezan Khan, who has been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of his co-actor and former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, was in touch with another woman, his ex-girlfriend, the police claimed on Wednesday.

The police said Sheezan was talking to his other ex-girlfriend on WhatsApp but later deleted all his chats with her.

The police found 250 pages of WhatsApp chats from Sheezan's mobile phone which will be studied and further analyzed.

The cops have written to WhatsApp to retrieve all of Sheezan's chats with his other ex-girlfriend and are probing why he deleted the messages.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actress Tunisha Sharma's mortal remains were brought to a crematorium ground in the Mira Road area for last rites pic.twitter.com/NUL5Pv5Om4 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Vanita Sharma, Tunisha's mother has claimed that Sheezan used to take drugs and that he had relationships with several girls.

Tunisha Sharma had an illustrious career as the actress started her journey at a very young age. In 2015, he made his acting debut as Chand Kawar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap. She is best known for her roles in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat as Rajkumari Ahankara, Ishq Subhan Allah as Zara/Babli, and Internet Wala Love as Aadhya Verma. Later, she went on to star as a younger version of Katrina Kaif in multiple movies like Baar Baar Dekho and Fitoor.