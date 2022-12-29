Television actress Tunisha Sharam died by suicide on December 24, on the sets of her show Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. Her untimely demise has sent shockwaves to the nation. Ever since her demise, fans and celebrities have come out in the open and given their two cents about the ongoing case.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who never minces words has spoken about TV actress Tunisha Sharma's untimely demise. Kangana took to her Instagram stories and penned a long note regarding polygamy and women's safety. She has requested PM Narendra Modi to make strong laws against polygamy and acid attacks'.

Kangana Ranaut calls Tunisha Sharam's death murder

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories and shared her thoughts on the recent death of actor Tunisha Sharma. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her TV show, Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. While police are probing her death, Kangana requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make new laws to safeguard women against 'polygamy and acid attacks'.

In a long note, Kangana used the hashtag 'Tunisha Sharma' and wrote, "A woman can cope with everything, loss of love, marriage, relationship or even a loved one but she can never deal with the fact that her love story never had love, for the other person her love and vulnerability was just an easy target for exploitation, her reality was not the same as the other person who was in it only to use and abuse her physically and emotionally."

She continued, "She can't trust her own perception in such a state one feels no difference in being alive or dead after all life is just our perception and if she decides to end her life...please know she didn't do it alone... it's a murder."

She then wrote, "I request honourable Prime minister @nsrendramodi ji... Like Krishna rose for Draupadi like Rams took a stand for Sita, we expect you to make strong laws against polygamy without consent, acid attacks against women and of course chopping them in to many pieces should amount to an immediate death sentence without trial."

Uorfi Javed shares 2 cents in Tunisha's case

Meanwhile, OTT star Uorfi Javed also penned a note on her Instagram stories, unlike Kangana, she didn't blame Sheezan for the death, in fact she spoke that giving your life for anyone is not the answer.

Uorfi mentioned, "My 2 cents on Tunisha's case," Yes he (Sheezan Khan) might be wrong, he might have cheated on her but we cannot blame him for her death. You absolutely cannot make someone stay with you who doesn't want to stay. "Girls no one I REAPEAT NO ONE, is worth giving up your precious life for. Sometimes it might just seem like the end of the world but trust me it's not. Be your own hero.

Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta, who was recently got eliminated from the reality show, spoke about Tunisha Sharma's death

He told the media, "This is very shocking. Somebody who was just 20 has committed suicide. I have been through a phase of depression. I can understand and connect to this. Ek moment hota hai. Woh moment paas hojaye ya uss moment mein aap kisi se baat karo aur vo aapko samjha paaye, toh vo ek moment nikal jaaye fir itna bada decision aap life ka nahi loge (There's the lowest moment in depression, once you overcome the moment or try talking to someone during that time. Once you get over the moment, you won't feel like taking such a drastic decision in life)."

He added, "It is very sad. No matter what happens in life, your life and your parents should be your priority. Aur kisi cheez ke liye aap apni life nahi le sakte ho (You shouldn't take away your life) . Please understand. Take care of your mental and physical health. This is very important,".

Sheezan Khan arrested

Amid the ongoing probe of Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested on Sunday morning and the court in Vasai, sent actor Sheezan Khan to police custody for four days in connection with Tunisha's suicide. A case has been registered against Sheezan under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. The lead actor has been arrested on Tunisha's mother's complaint on charges of abetment to suicide.

On Wednesday, Sheezan was presented before the court by the police after his custody expired The actor will remain in police custody till Friday, a court near Mumbai.

Sheezan Khan deleted his Whatsapp Chats: Police

In a shocking turn of events, actor Sheezan Khan, who has been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of his co-actor and former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, was in touch with another woman, his ex-girlfriend, the police claimed on Wednesday.

The police said Sheezan was talking to his other ex-girlfriend on WhatsApp but later deleted all his chats with her.

The police found 250 pages of WhatsApp chats from Sheezan's mobile phone which will be studied and further analyzed.

The cops have written to WhatsApp to retrieve all of Sheezan's chats with his other ex-girlfriend and are probing why he deleted the messages.

Meanwhile, Tunisha Sharma was reportedly hospitalised after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. She suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well, as reported in ANI. The Waliv Police probing the matter has recorded the statement of 18 people so far in connection with the death case.

