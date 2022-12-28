Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul lead protagonist Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the sets of her TV show, on December 24, 2022. The actress's untimely demise has sent shockwaves to the nation. Reportedly, the actress took her life by hanging herself in the makeup room of her ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan. The cast and crew of the show, took her to the hospital immediately after they saw her unconscious.

However, the actress was declared dead by the doctors when they examined her on a Saturday evening. Following these police arrested Tunisha Sharma's co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the basis of a complaint filed by Tunisha's mother, he has been arrested under Section 306 of the IPC (abetment of suicide) and is being questioned.

Video of Sheezan Khan carrying Tunisha Sharma to the hospital with the crew members of the show surfaces online

And now, a CCTV footage of Sheezan carrying Tunisha to the hospital with his crew from the TV show "Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul" has gone viral.

In the viral video, the actor and other crew members are seen climbing the stairs, Shezzan held Tunisha in his arms. As per reports, the CCTV footage of December 24, 2022. The video surfaced hours after her funeral on Tuesday.

A CCTV video has been shared on social networks where Sheezan Khan, allegedly the boy friend of late Tunisha Sharma, is seen helping her reach the hospital after she committed suicide. pic.twitter.com/fonNzvmn5M — Syed Faiz Abbas (@Faizabdii) December 27, 2022

Doctor recounts Sheezan Khan cried continuously and told him to save Tunisha Sharma

After the CCTV went viral, Dr Honey Mittal of the Vasai hospital, where Tunisha was taken for examination and was later declared dead, opened up about the horrific incident. Speaking Midday the doctor recalled, "On Saturday around 4.10 pm, about 3-4 people arrived at the hospital with Tunisha Sharma. Her co-actor Sheezan Khan was also with them and he told me to save her anyhow. He was crying continuously. But her body was cold and when we checked her eyes there was no movement. We also did a confirmatory test and an ECG but we found a flat line and declared her dead. We also found a strangulation mark on her neck during the physical examination. Someone strangulated her or she hanged herself. We informed the cops about the body."

The doctor added, "Sheezan Khan was there late and crying continuously. He kept requesting me to save her. Tunisha was dead when she was brought to the hospital."

Sheezan Khan keeps changing his statement according to cops

On Tuesday, Waliv Police said Sheezan repeatedly keeps changing his statements and has not yet given any clear reason why he broke up with Tunisha. According to the police, Sheezan broke down during interrogation.

Actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Accused Sheezan Khan was taken to Vasai Court, by Waliv police, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/e39Ua299EM — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Sheezan broke down during police interrogation

"When the lady police officer of Waliv police station reached to interrogate the accused, he started crying. For two consecutive days, he kept on narrating different theories for breaking up with Tunisha but when a woman officer questioned him, he started crying...Sheezan has denied the existence of any other girl in his life," a police official was quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, fans, family, and television and film industry members bid a tearful farewell to 20-year-old Tunisha at the Mira Road crematorium ground. Tunisha's mother was inconsolable as she fainted and broke down seeing her daughter's mortal remains. The funeral was also attended by Sheezan's sister and mother.

Tunisha and Sheezan's relationship

Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship and broke up 15 days before the actress's demise. They worked together on the TV show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Sheezan Khan's family issues statement

Amid the ongoing probe, Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz, the sisters of Sheezan Khan urged people to give their family privacy. They said in a statement, "As much as everyone is eager to know the 'other side of the story', we are equally curious to know, but for time being we'd like for you to allow us privacy in this grave situation. Both families are victims at this point. Let the right time come and we will address the matter for sure. But this is not the right time. A death is a painful situation everyone needs to honour the privacy of the affected Families and give them the space to mourn and carry on with the funeral first."