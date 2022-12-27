Television actors and family members bid a tearful farewell to the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul's to actress Tunisha Sharma today at Mira Road cremation ground in Mumbai. The actress's final rites were held on Tuesday. The actress left for her heavenly abode on Saturday The 20 years old actress died by suicide.

Tunisha Sharma's funeral was attended by her co-actors and other television actors, Shivin Narang, Vishal Jethwa, Kanwar Dhillon, and Ashnoor Kaur. Sheezan Khan's mother and sister also arrived to pay condolences at the crematorium.

Tunisha Sharma's mother faints, breaks down seeing her daughter's mortal remains

Tunisha's mother was inconsolable upon seeing her daughter's final journey. Her mother, Vanita Sharma, broke down when her last rites were being performed. She also fainted and was carried to her car in a chair.

Kanwar Dhillon, who co-starred with Tunisha on the show Internet Wala Love, requested the media persons assembled outside to cooperate with the housing society and not create a frenzy for the other building residents. He had shared an Instagram post remembering Tunisha and had written, "You spent 3 months staying with us in the first lockdown and by the time you went back to Chandigarh you were a changed person. We were happy you found a family in us here! Teri health,Teri struggle,Teri pehli car sabkuch mein tere saath tha main (Your health, your struggle, your first car, I was there for everything besides you). I was always rooting for you,even when you didn't know! Seeing you lying lifeless in the hospital with your mother by my side broke something within me."

Tunisha and her Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star, Sheezan Khan, had ended their relationship a fortnight ago before the actress's death. Sheezan was arrested on Sunday on charges of abetment of suicide. Tunisha's mother also alleged that Sheezan cheated on her daughter. The police are investigating the matter and Sheezan is said to be interrogated once more as they stated on Tuesday that he "is changing his statement again and again".

#WATCH | TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Sister and mother of accused Sheezan Khan also arrived at the crematorium ground in Mira Road area for her last rites. pic.twitter.com/HA0voEOwQr — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Tunisha Sharma's career

Tunisha Sharma, 20 years old actress was the protagonist in SAB TV's show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, she was essaying the role of Mariyam.

Tunisha made her acting debut with the TV series Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. She was also seen in the shows Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, and Ishq Subhan Allah. She played the younger versions of actor Katrina Kaif in Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho in 2016. She also acted in the films Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and Dabangg 3.