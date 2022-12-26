Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul fame Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on Saturday on the sets of her television show. Her untimely death has sent shockwaves to the nation. Although no suicide note was recovered from the spot, it was reported that the actress hanged herself in the bathroom of her make-up room. The police are probing the matter and are asking each and every crew member are being questioned regarding the ongoing case.

Amid the ongoing probe of Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested on Sunday morning and the court in Vasai, Maharastra had sent actor Sheezan Khan to police custody for four days in connection with Tunisha's alleged suicide. A case has been registered against Sheezan under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sheezan's shocking revelations

During the first day of his police custody, Sheezan told that the horrific Shraddha murder case forced him to break up with Tunisha.

According to reports, during interrogation, Sheezan told Waliv police that he ended the relationship with Tunisha after seeing repercussions emerging from the Shraddha Walker case and that belonging to a different community stood in their way as did their age gap.

"Tunisha had recently tried to commit suicide a few days before her death, but at that time I saved her and told Tunisha's mother to take special care of her," Sheezan said, reported ANI as it quoted police sources.

Tunisha was in depression after she broke up with her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan

The First Information Report, or FIR, of the case, revealed that Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship, and had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha Sharma was reportedly under stress, and it is suspected that's what drove her to the edge, said the Mumbai police.

According to ANI, police have said the reason behind Tunisha's alleged drastic step that led to the end of her life might be her breakup with Sheezan.

Cause of death

As per reports in ANI, "Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself with a crepe bandage which she had tied on her hand after she had sprained her hand a few days ago," said ACP Chandrakant Jadhav.

According to the initial probe, Tunisha had left her house on Saturday morning to go to the serial set.

After the first shift shoot was over, Sheezan Khan and Tunisha were in the make-up room, and both of them went to lunch. However, Tunisha did not have lunch on the day of her demise and after Sheezan finished lunch, both of them started their work, Sheezan went to shoot on the set and Tunisha went to the makeup room.

Tunisha was found hanging in the washroom after a tea break while shooting. The crew waited for her for a long time and when she didn't return from the makeup room's washroom the crew broke the door to open the door. Upon seeing her condition, she was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead.

The police are now probing the reason behind her alleged suicide.

"The police have sent the mobile phones of both Tunisha and Sheezan to the forensic lab so that the calls and chats between the two can be retrieved to understand what happened between the duo and what drove Tunisha to death after 15 days of breakup," reported ANI as it quoted police sources.

Police have recorded statements from Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma and her maternal uncle.

Tunisha's uncle said, "Family members are in shock after this incident. Tunisha used to live with her mother in the Indraprastha building on Meera Road. She used to bear all the expenses of the family, but now she is no more. Whoever is the accused should be punished."

Tunisha's mother seeks justice

Tunisha's mother spoke to reporters and claimed that Sheezan cheated on her daughter, she also appealed for justice from the judiciary, "Sheezan Khan was in a relationship with Tunisha and had promised to marry her. He was also in a relationship with another woman even while he was dating Tunisha. He used her for three to four months. Sheezan should be punished. He should not be spared. I have lost my child."

Sheezan's mother breaks silence

As per a report in Amar Ujala, Sheezan's mother said, "Tunisha was a very sweet child. She was like my own daughter. The police are investigating her death and my son Sheezan is also cooperating with them. The truth will definitely be out soon."

Tunisha Sharma's last post hours before her untimely demise

Hours before ending her life, Tunisha was shooting for her TV show on Saturday and had shared a post from the sets. In an Instagram story, she was dressed in her character - Mariyam from the show 'Ali Baba..' and was seen getting her makeup done.

Autopsy report

Tunisha's autopsy was conducted at Mumbai's JJ Hospital early on Sunday. Police ruled out any injury marks. However, the initial probe suggested she died due to asphyxiation.

Who was Tunisha Sharma?

Tunisha Sharma, 20 years old actress was the protagonist in SAB TV's show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, she was essaying the role of Mariyam.

Tunisha began her career with the historical show, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. She was also part of shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love and Ishq Subhan Allah.

Not just TV shows, the actress also worked in Bollywood films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3. In both Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho, Tunisha Sharma played the role of young Katrina Kaif. She also had a cameo in Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3.