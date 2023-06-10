Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13, 2023. The royal ceremony was held at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their close friends and family. The duo is expected to tie the knot sometime by the end of this year.

Both Parineeti and Raghav are travelling together to finalise the proper location for their wedding. Recently the newly engaged couple jetted off to London to watch the finale of India Vs Australia World Test Championship final at the Oval.

The couple were clicked in stands sitting next to each other and enjoying the match. In the viral pictures, Parineeti opted for a white dress and paired it with a green blazer and sunglasses. Raghav kept it casual in a blue sweater, black trousers and black sunglasses.

Take a look at the pictures below

A score of IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Day 3, Australia 123/4 in 44 overs, led by 296 runs

This isn't the first time the couple have been clicked watching the match together. In the month of May, the two were in Mohali to watch the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh were spotted sitting together in the stands during the WTC Final between India and Australia on June 7, 223. As the Rohit Sharma-led team took on Australia in the mega clash.