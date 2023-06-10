Mukesh and Nita Ambani's elder son and his wife Shloka Mehta embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed a baby girl on May 31. The couple got home their bundle of joy and decorated their mansion with balloons, celebrities and their close friends arrived at Antilia to bless the newborn baby. On Friday evening, the couple announced the of the newborn.

Akash and Shloka named their newborn, Veda Akash Ambani. In December 2020, the couple named their first child Prithvi.

The official statement read, "With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai & Kokilaben Ambani, Prithvi is thrilled to announce the birth of his little baby sister, Veda Akash Ambani."

What does the name mean

Veda is a girl's name of Sanskrit origin and it means "knowledge" or "wisdom".

Dhanraj Nathwani, a friend of the Ambani children and son of family confidant and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, took to Twitter to announce the birth of the girl child.

He Tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations to Akash and Shloka Ambani on the joyous arrival of their little princess! May this precious blessing bring immense happiness and love to your lives."

About Ambani family

In November last year, Akash's twin sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal became parents to twins who were named Krishna and Aadiya.

Mukesh Ambani has three children - twins Akash and Isha and younger son Anant. All are now involved with his oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate. While Akash looks after the telecom business, Isha is involved with the retail venture. Anant is looking after the new energy vertical.