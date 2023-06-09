Prominent singers Neha Kakkar and her singer-husband Rohan Preet are one of the most loved couples in B'Town. The duo often share mushy pictures on social media, in fact, their PDA in front of paparazzi and on social media is loved his their fans and followers.

Why is Rohanpreet missing from Neha Kakkar's birthday bash?

Recently, singer Neha Kakkar celebrated her 35th birthday in the presence of her friends and family. Her brother Tony Kakkar was present along with him, and several other friends of Neha were there to celebrate her special day. However, fans noticed that her husband Rohanpreet who usually replies and comments on wifey Neha's posts within minutes of her uploading anything on social media, this time to everyone's surprise, didn't even wish her nor did he like any posts of hers, leaving fans amazed.

While Neha was busy sharing pictures as an Instagram carousal of her birthday bash, fans flooded her comments section not only by wishing her but also quizzing about Rohan Preet's absence.

A user wrote, " Where is Rohanpreet?"

Another mentioned, "Neha ka husband kàha pa ha pic me kahi nzr nae aya," (We can't see Rohan in any of the pictures).

A third fan asked. "Where (is) Rohanpreet, is there separation?"

In the first set of posts, she rang in her birthday with her parents. "This is how my birthday began. 12 am 6.6.23 (sic)" she said, sharing photos from her at-home bash. In another set of photos, Neha was seen posing with her friends and revealed that they had a tea-party-themed party with snacks, sandwiches, and tea.

Neha and Rohanpreet's marriage

Neha Kakkar got married to Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. Both of them were married later that evening as per Hindu customs.