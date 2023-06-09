In a shocking turn of events, Bhojpuri singer Babul Bihari, known as Abhishek was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a minor girl and posting objectionable pictures of her on social media.

FIR against Abhishek under POCSO Act

According to police, the accused lured a 13-year-old when he lived in the Rajiv Nagar area two-year-ago. After befriending her, he took her to a hotel room, where he raped her and took explicit photographs of her.

As per a report, a senior police officer said the accused had posted the minor's pictures on Instagram a few days ago. After seeing those pictures, the family of the victim questioned the girl, who then shared her ordeal with them.

After counselling the victim, an FIR was registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology (IT) Act at Sector 14 police station.

About the case

After the incident, the minor distanced herself from the accused and did not tell anyone about him. The survivor's family rushed her to the police on Wednesday. The survivor's family rushed her to the police on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said as per the complaint an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested within hours.

"He was produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody today," he added.

Who is Babul Bihari?

His Instagram page is filled him explicit pictures and videos. Netizens have taken to the comment section and lashed out at the singer for his heinous act.

The accused, a 21-year-old native of Bihar, has a significant following on his YouTube channel, with more than 27,000 subscribers.

(The victim's identity has not been revealed to protect her privacy as per Supreme Court's directives on cases related to sexual assault)