Just a week left for magnum opus Adipurush to release in theatres. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the mythological saga

Ahead of Adipurush's release, the final trailer of the film was launched in Tirupati. Present at the grand trailer launch event were lead actors Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon. Sunny Singh. They were joined by director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar. Apart from the cast, thousands of crowds gathered at the venue to get a glimpse of Prabhas and the cast.

After the grand trailer launch, the musical concert says Ajaj-Atul and his team performed on Jai Shri Ram.

Prabhas stops himself from holding Kriti Sanon's waist

During the musical night, Prabhas avoiding gently pulled Kriti Sanon's hands as she was seated and was about to hold her by the waist and just in the nick of time, he embraced her by touching her shoulder.

This kind gesture by Prabhas towards Kriti Sanon was loved by his fans on social media.

The video from the event has now gone viral.

Just a few days before release, the censor board has given U-Certificate to the film, and the run time of the film is approximately 3 hours (179 minutes). Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and mentioned the same.

He wrote in his tweet,"#Xclusiv 'ADIPURUSH' *HINDI* RUN TIME #Adipurush HINDI certified 'U' by #CBFC on 8 June 2023. Duration: 179.00 min: sec [2 hours, 59 min, 00 sec]. #India (sic)."

Well, the marketing and promotional strategy of the film is so strong that celebs and distributors have chimed in to celebrate the mass release of magnum opus.

One seat is reserved for Lord Hanuman, Ranbir Kapoor to book 10,000 tickets of Adipurush for underprivileged children

After learning that the makers will always keep one seat vacant for Lord Hanuman in the theatres, it is now been reported that Ranbir Kapoor will be booking 10, 000 tickets for underprivileged children.

Not just this, but during the trailer launch, Prabhas also gave a subtle hint about his wedding.

During his address, Prabhas' supporters in the audience asked when he will marry. "Marriage? Someday, I'll get married in Tirupati only."

Prabhas also revealed that actor Chiranjeevi told him that he is very lucky to be a part of Ramayana. He said, "Once, Chiranjeevi sir asked me if I'm doing Ramayana. 'Yes, sir', I told him. 'That's your blessing. Not everyone is lucky enough to work on such a project. You've got the opportunity."

Adipurush is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023, in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.