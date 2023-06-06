Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan is all set to make his grand debut not as an actor, but as a director. Aryan Khan is busy shooting for his debut feature web show named Stardom in Mumbai. Needless to say, Aryan Khan has put a lot of effort into every part of the project followed by extensive research and pre-production and now he has begun filming the series in Mumbai.

Who's who from B'town to make cameo appearances

Following its announcement it was reported that actor Lakshya Lalwani had joined the film in a lead role, in the new six-part series Stardom. And if reports are to be believed Ranbir Kapoor, has also shot for a special cameo appearance.

Ranbir Kapoor, who is already friends with Shah Rukh Khan, recently paid a surprise visit to the sets of the series to check on Aryan Khan's progress, and he offer his encouragement to Aryan and shot a cameo for the show. Along with Ranbir Kapoor, the much-awaited OTT series will also explore the history of the Hindi cinema business and will feature various cameos.

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar has made a guest appearance in Aryan Khan's first television series as a director. Shah Rukh Khan paid a surprise visit to the set on the first day of filming to cheer on his son as he began his career as a director.

Aryan Khan announces his directorial debut

Aryan announced his directorial debut in December 2022 when he shared a clapboard and wrote, "Wrapped with the writing...can't wait to say action!" In the comments section, his co-writer Bilal Siddiqui wrote, "Series abhi baaki hai mere dost."

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan, Aryan's sister, will be making her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's musical film The Archies. Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Khushi Kapoor all play major parts in the film.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga the crime drama, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna.