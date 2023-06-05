Of late, we have been hearing unfortunate and untimely news of celebs passing away, last night veteran actor Sulochana passed away aged 94 and today it was reported that Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama aka Gufi Paintal left for a heavenly abode. The 79-year-old actor was not keeping well and was in hospital for the past few days.

The actor's family said in a statement, "With profound grief, we announce the sad demise of our father Mr Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family."

Speaking to indianexpress.com, "Gufi's nephew Hiten Paintal "He passed away today around 9 am. He had a heart failure. He was 79 years old."

As per reports, the actor's cremation will happen in the afternoon in Andheri.

Ever since the news of his demise broke out, fans and celebrities took to social media to pay heartfelt tribute to the deceased.

Professional front

Sarabjeet Singh Paintal was in the army before he became an actor, as his brother, Amarjit Paintal, was already a Bollywood star. From working as a casting director, he ended up working in films and various TV serials. His last show was Jai Kanhaiyya lal Ki on Star Plus.

Paintal had become popular as Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat. He has worked in several films, including Dillagi, Suhaag and Maidaan-E-Jung. He has also been a part of several TV shows, like Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Karn Sangini, and RadhaKrishn amongst others.