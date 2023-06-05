As it's rightly said, nothing in this life is permanent, be it people, love or the loss of our loved ones is always painful. Life is very quite unpredictable and that last month we saw the darkest of clouds in B'town as several celebrities like Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, Sarath Babu, Nitesh Pandey, and Aditya Singh Rajput's untimely demise left a void in the heart of their friends and fraternity.

The film industry was already coming to terms with the unbearable loss of their favourite stars. However, life had other plans. On Sunday, the industry lost two gems, which once again came as a shocker for fans and the film fraternity, Khoosurat fame Aamir Raza Husain, 66 and veteran actor Sulochana, 94, left for a heavenly abode.

Paying heartfelt tribute to celebrities who have died in these last few weeks

Aamir Raza Husain

Bollywood actor Aamir Raza Husain, legendary theatre actor-director, passed away at 66. The ace actor Husain appeared in two films - Kim (1984), based on Rudyard Kipling's novel, with Peter O'Toole playing the lead, and Shashanka Ghosh's romantic comedy-drama, Khubsoorat (2014), starring Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan.

Sulochana Latkar

Veteran Hindi and Marathi film actress Sulochana Latkar, who gained recognition as the archetypal Bollywood mother in the 1960s and the 70s, passed away aged 94 after a prolonged illness at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday.

The actor was admitted to a private hospital in Dadar on May 8. Family sources said the actress passed away around 6.30 p.m. at the hospital.

Born in 1928 in Khadaklat in present-day Karnataka, she was known by her mononym 'Sulochana' and acted in more than 300 Marathi and Hindi films.

Celebs took to social media to pay heartfelt condolences.

PM Modi also penned a note on the demise of Sulochana. He wrote "The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti."

It's a somber moment as we bid farewell to the legendary actress Sulochana Tai. She beautifully personified the role of a mother in cinema for over four decades. Her invaluable contributions to #IndianCinema will always be remembered. ?️? #OmShanti ? #IndianCinema pic.twitter.com/8P6b4h5bWa — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 4, 2023

Sarath Babu

Veteran actor Sarath Babu, who was seen in Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, passed away on May 22, 2023. He was admitted to a hospital for sepsis. Several reports claimed that, Sarath Babu, who was undergoing treatment for multi-organ failure in a private hospital in Hyderabad, died aged 71. His publicist confirmed the news about his death.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

The TV industry has lost another actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya who was known for her role as Jasmine in the TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The actress breathed her last on May 22 after she met with a car accident. The incident took place in Himachal Pradesh's Banjar where she was travelling along with her fiancé, Jay Suresh Gandhi.

Here's what happened

Jay and Vaibhavi's car was adjacent to a ditch, which was between two shops- when the truck coming from the opposite direction brushed it. Jai was not driving fast. They were not drunk either. Vaibhavi was wearing a seatbelt. The post-mortem revealed that there were marks on her body that indicated that the seatbelt had been worn. Jai too was wearing his seatbelt. They were immediately taken to a hospital in Banjar, while Vaibhavi was declared dead upon reaching the hospital. Her fiancé, Jay, was injured as well, but he survived. Her prayer meet was held in Mumbai.

Nitesh Pandey

Actor Nitesh Pandey aged 51, was found dead inside a hotel room in Igatpuri on May 23, 2023. A

According to police, Pandey checked into Hotel Dew Drop in Igatpuri "He is a regular visitor to the hotel. We came to know that Pandey would often come here (to the hotel) to write stories. He would do this to avoid any kind of disturbance," an officer said.

It was reported that Pandey went to the hotel restaurant, ordered food and asked the hotel staff to get the food to his room by 10.30 pm, a police officer said. However, Pandey did not answer the doorbell when the hotel staff arrived at his room.

"When he did not answer the doorbell for a long time, the staff opened the room with the help of the master key and found him unconscious," said Inspector Raju Surve of Igatpuri police station. They rushed him to the rural hospital in Igatpuri where he was declared brought dead.

"The doctors initially told us that he died due to a heart attack. Later, the preliminary report of postmortem also revealed that he died of a heart attack," Police said.

An accidental death report was registered at the Igatpuri police in Nashik Rural and further investigation is on.

"We have inquired with people close to the deceased and also the hotel staff and there is no suspicion of foul play," said Surve.

His most prominent films are Badhaai Do, Om Shanti Om and Khosla Ka Ghosla, among others. Anupamaa and Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara remain his last TV appearances.

Aditya Singh Rajput

Actor, model and casting coordinator Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area. He was 32.

After his unfortunate demise, the Oshiwara police registered a case of accidental death.

As per reports. Senior inspector Mohan Patil said the 32-year-old actor had been unwell for the last few days, but he refused to take any medicine.

"Rajput woke up around 11 am and ate parathas for breakfast and had not been feeling well since. Around 2.30 pm, he told the house help who stayed with him to make some khichadi for lunch. He again complained of feeling nauseous and went to the bathroom. A few minutes later, the house help heard a thud and called out for help," Patil said, adding that some tiles were found broken at the place where he had fallen.

The house help, with the assistance of guards, took Rajput out of the bathroom and into his bed. Others, meanwhile, ran to the private hospital on the ground floor of the building, Green Height. "The house help also called a friend of the actor who came over and took him to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari where he was declared dead on arrival," the police officer said.

Soon after the news of his death broke, social media was flooded with pictures and messages about the actor being depressed and about him suffering from a drug overdose.

Aarya Babbar, who worked with Rajput a year ago in the yet-to-be-released movie, Super Dhamaal.com, said, "It is shocking news. It is hard to believe such a young and handsome man would go away this way. I have come to check on Aditya in the middle of a shooting."