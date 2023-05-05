Ali Baba fame actor, Sheezan Khan who was recently released on bail in his former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma's death case. Reportedly, the actor got permission and travel to Argentina and shoot for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. That piece of news was, however, not received well by late actor Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma. The deceased actor's mother reacted strongly to the same.

Tunisha Sharma's mother sends legal notice to the channel and makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for roping in Sheezan Khan

As per reports, Vanita has now sent a legal notice to the makers of the stunt-based reality show and the channel.

As per the report of Etimes, Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma confirmed the update with a news portal and said that it's true that they have sent a notice to the channel. Vanita even questioned the makers about what message are they conveying who has been charged with a serious offense.

Vanita said, "Is this our message to society?" She further questioned the makers about the message they were charged with a serious offence under Section IPC 306.

Sheezan Khan had applied in court for the return of his passport to travel abroad for a reality show

As per a report in Midday, "A local court in Vasai on Wednesday granted permission to actor Sheezan Khan to travel abroad and directed the relevant authorities to return his passport."

He had moved a plea in a local court through his lawyers Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai for the temporary return of his passport after he was selected for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season-13. The shoot of the series will be held out of the country.

Vanita Sharma opposed Sheezan's plea of seeking a return of his passport

Tunisha Sharma's mother had earlier opposed Sheezan's plea of seeking the return of his passport in court. In a statement, Vanita said, "I have heard that Sheezan has been offered reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi. What message are these channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone undertrial for a serious offence? Ki koi bhi crime karke aap celebrity ban jate ho aur aapke liye reality shows ka window directly open ho jata hai? (By committing any crime, you become a celebrity and the window of reality shows opens directly for you.)"

She continued, "We watch these reality shows with our families. Our children and aspiring actors will feel that committing crimes is the easiest way to get through these reality shows. Log TV par apne favourite actors ko dekhkar unko apna idol bana lete hain aur unke jaise banne ki koshish karte hain( People see their favourite actors on TV and make them their idols and try to be like them)."

Sheezan took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture of a hotel board that may be from a hotel in Las Vegas.

Tunisha Sharma's death

Actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide in December last year on the sets of her show Ali Baba, after which, Khan was arrested for abetting suicide. Tunisha's mother had complained that Tunisha and Khan were in a relationship and broke up 15 days before the incident.