After the massive trailer launch of Adipurush featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the makers unveiled the first track of the film 'Jai Shri Ram' from the film. Showcasing the true essence and glory of Raghav, 'Jai Shri Ram' has left the listeners in awe of his divine power.

Jai Shri Ram has been released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The song was launched with a live performance by singers Ajay-Atul and Ajay-Atul

Not only through the gripping visuals but the song was also launched in a magnificent manner through an immersive experience as the composer duo Ajay-Atul along with 30+ choir singers performed the song. From Nashik dhols to the 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The minute Prabhas comes on-screen as Raghav with the BGM 'Jai Shri Ram' it gives goosebumps. Prabhas's aura, Kriti's elegance as Sita Mata and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman's presence pays a glorious tribute to the might and power of Prabhu Shri Ram.

The song shows Kriti as Janaki waiting to be rescued. Prabhas as Raghava along with his brother Lakshman (Sunny Singh) reunites with Bajrang (Devdatta Nage) and the trio hatch a plan against Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh. Raghav along with his vanar sena comprises of gorillas, make a bridge by floating rocks with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on it and go on to wage a war in Lanka. Will they rescue Janaki or not is what the audiences will have to wait and watch.

For the unversed, the song doesn't show his Lankesh which is Saif Ali Khan's character. However, the film's trailer showed a glimpse of Saif's character at the end.

Fans were mesmerized by the chant of Jai Shri Ram in the song and took to social media and praised the lyricist and composers for the divine tune.

A user wrote, "The Biggest STRENGTH of #JaiShriRam is that it's not just a song, but it becomes 'Aarti' of #Adipurush. . This Song Wil Live Beyond This Film is 'BHAJAN of Prabhu Ram. It's just not lyrics, it is a prayer of devotee from a true Bhakt of Ram @manojmuntashir @AjayAtulOnline composition is Divine."

Another said, "We will see it regularly at every temple, every Hindu festival, and occasion in the coming days."

The song and its narrative beautifully showcase how Raghava and his vanar sena, comprising of huge gorillas, make a bridge by floating rocks with 'Jai Shri Ram' written on it and go on to wage a war in Lanka are some of the highlights of the song.

With its mesmerizing melody, breathtaking visuals, and impactful storytelling, 'Jai Shri Ram' is more than just a song, it is a captivating anthem that resonates deeply with audiences worldwide, symbolizing the strength and significance of invoking the name of Prabhu Shri Ram.

I'm feeling very very happy, we created lot of devotional songs but.. The reaction which we've got for #JaiShreeRam song.. I have not experienced till date. ?❤️‍?

- Bhushan Kumar #AdiPurush #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/66v4RNSgoS — ⍟ (@charanvicky_) May 20, 2023

The use of VFX remains the talking point of the film. While the film's trailer showed a partial glimpse of Saif's Lankesh, the song doesn't show his character at all.

Sung by Ajay-Atul, and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, makes a perfect Directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Adipurush is a cinematic masterpiece that brings together an exceptional ensemble cast including Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage.