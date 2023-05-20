Cannes film festival is underway and who's who from the Bollywood and Hollywood fraternity have graced their presence on the red carpet. Until now Aishwarya Rai, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, and Esha Gupta among others have graced their presence on the red carpet.

Entrepreneurs and content creators slayed on the red carpet on Friday at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

From social media influencers to maverick directors Anurag Kashyap, and Madhur Bhandarkar to Hollywood actors, let's take a look at who wore what on the red carpet.

Dolly Singh one of the most famous social media influencers made her debut at the red carpet.

She looked stunning in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla pristine white ensemble at Cannes 2023

Her ensemble featured a draped skirt with pearl embellishments at the front. She paired it with a ruffled cape which gave her a dreamy appearance. Moreover, she opted for a pearl bralette which featured conical cups to cover her bust and thin straps. Altogether, she looked indeed graceful.

Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps a renowned podcaster is also a notable Entrepreneur and Investor. Allahbadia rose to fame in motivational content and also made his debut on the red carpet.

Aman Gupta the co-founder of boAt and judge of Shark Tanks also made a head-turning appearance at Cannes 2023.

Blackpink's Rose

Blackpink's Rose, the main vocalist of the K-pop girl group made her debut at Cannes on May 17 (Wednesday). The superstar was there to attend the screening of the Japanese horror film 'Kaibutsu' (Monster). The singer opted for an elegant halter-neck black dress (from fashion giant Yves Saint Laurent).

To attend the premiere of Monster, Blackpink-member Rosé embraced the sensual simplicity and elegance of the chic cinematic style of silver screen stars of the '40s. Rosé wore a black slip-on dress from the shelves of the luxury fashion house of Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

The main vocalist of Blackpink's ensemble was inspired by yesteryear's Hollywood diva Audrey Hepburn, her look exuded old-world charm.

Sapna Choudhary

Sapna Choudhary made her debut at Cannes she styled her own look. She chose to wear a very chic and stylish bodice with minimal ruffle detailing, complimented by a voluminous skirt at the bottom. Further, her hair was tied in a nice and tidy bun, while her soft makeup was adding a feather to her look.

Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap also made his red carpet appearance in a stunning black ensemble, his film Kennedy has been selected for the Midnight Screenings section of the Cannes Film Festival. The film revolves around the story of a former policeman who is thought to be dead but is still looking for redemption. The movie stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat, and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles.

While elaborating about Kennedy and how the lead character was born, Kashyap said, "I have lived with this character...since I was writing for Sudhir Mishra and he used to tell me stories of this mad policeman... Years later, during the lockdown, an incident in Mumbai triggered an idea and I took the cop from Sudhir Mishra's stories and put him around that incident and Kennedy was born."

Manushi Chillar

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar looked sexy in a backless blue satin gown with a plunging neckline, her gown had backless patterns and hanging chain details at the arms.

Diana Penty is back with a bang at French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival. The actress, who made her Cannes debut in 2019, on Saturday morning, shared pictures from her time in the French Riviera. Diana Penty opted for a crop top and matching skirt of sorts from the shelves of Falguni-Shane Peacock. She captioned the post, "All that glitters..." Diana Penty is representing the vodka brand Grey Goose at the event.

Niharika NM

Niharika NM, the social media sensation made a grand entrance at the premiere of the highly anticipated film, 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,' Niharika donned an absolutely breathtaking ensemble from the renowned label Shantanu & Nikhil. The social media sensation looked radiant. Niharika accessorized her look by adorning her ears with exquisite, golden ear cuffs.

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras made their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

Lipa looked stunning in a black one-shoulder dress with cutouts, a long slit, and a silhouette that showed off her back. She accessorized her look with matching high-heeled strappy sandals and dangling earrings. While Gavras wore a black suit and tie. Han Dan Tong also attended Cannes Film Festival 2023 on day 4.

Natalie Portman looked stunning on the red carpet.

Sara Ali Khan to Esha Gupta dazzled at the after-party of Cannes 2023. Take a look at their stunning pictures.