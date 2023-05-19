On day 4 of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival the OG queen of Cannes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her iconic appearance. The former Miss World has two looks. For the press meet the actor was dressed in a shimmery green Valentino outfit and paired her outfit with glass high heels.

Her red carpet look featured a long flared trail and an attached "mystical hood"

For the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for a silver gown with lightweight aluminium details featuring a long-flared trail and an attached "mystical hood". It came with the brand's signature black corset underneath and a huge black bow cinched at the waist.

"Unveiling a mind-blowing creation from our Maison, paired with lightweight aluminium details, a signature corset and crystals, from the Cannes Capsule Collection," Sophie Couture wrote, sharing the sketch and the outfit.

Sharing further details, it wrote, "Our designer, Gunel Babayeva, never ceases to challenge herself with her ideas. This time, she took on a complex idea – how to combine comfort and beauty in one dress," adding that "a crazy idea that at first seemed impossible, eventually led to the creation of 'mystical hood'."

Aishwarya Rai made two eye-catching appearances. Love it or hate it you can't ignore her looks. However, social media didn't look impressed with Aishwarya's look and compared her attire to an aluminium foil.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes her first appearance at Cannes 2023 in a green kaftan; netizens compared her to paan

Prior to the appearance on the red carpet, Aishwarya wore a glittering green Valentino dress. The ankle-length flowy dress featured a pleated bodice and cape sleeves. She kept her tresses open, glossy lip colour, shimmery green eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and blushed cheeks.

Fans have mixed reactions to Aishwarya's look; some lauded her for her stunning appearance while some slammed her brutally.

A user, "You need a good hair stylist boring hairs."

Another user mentioned, "You are beautiful but this dress is ugly. You need a new stylist asap!"

A user wrote, "Chicken shorma lag rahi hai aluminium foil me." ( She looks like an aluminium foil).

A third one said, "Not sure WHY such a BEAUTIFUL woman like you chose to wear this dress. It looks like you are wrapped up in aluminium foil and an oversized bow, but you, as usual, look amazing!!!"

It’s giving Jadoo but high end couture. ? https://t.co/LMJpWW9fyj — Rosa (@Rosalinedreams) May 18, 2023

When the foil falls short and the aloo roll just lies there#CannesFilmFestival2023 https://t.co/JqBncC28zJ — Etti Bali (@TheBalinian) May 18, 2023

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at the premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, the fifth Indiana Jones film starring Harrison Ford. Ash has represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal at Cannes for nearly two decades now.

Indian celebrities to have walked the Cannes red carpet so far apart from Aishwarya include Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta and Manushi Chhillar.