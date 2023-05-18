Bollywood celebrities are putting their fashion foot forward at the most prestigious Cannes Film Festival. From Sara Ali Khan to Manushi Chhillar, Urvashi Rautela among others set the red carpet ablaze with their stunning looks.

Aishwarya Rai makes her first appearance at Cannes 2023

It's day 4 at the French Rivera and Cannes Film Festival is incomplete without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan making her iconic appearance. Being the IG Queen of Cannes for over the years, the actress made her first appearance on Thursday at the festival to interact with the press. Dressed in a shimmery green Valentino outfit, former Miss World posed for the cameras before interacting with journalists.

The highlight of her outfit was the way the diva pulled off her high-glass heels look!

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were welcomed to Cannes with flower bouquets- videos on social media showed the mother and daughter receiving a warm welcome to the French Rivera.

Fans have mixed reactions to Aishwarya's look, some lauded her for her stunning appearance while some slammed her brutally.

Manushi Chhillar

On the third day, Manushi turned up in a stunning pastel blue gown, looking like a princess.

Pulling off the fairy-like dress effortlessly, Manushi became the cynosure of all eyes winning brownie points from the paparazzi and fashion critics! Talking about her final look, she said, "I have always represented femininity through my style. I love an outfit that reflects grace and elegance. And my last look, does just that".

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur dons a classy "Hood Couture" look by Anamika Khanna. Mrunal Thakur is acing her fashion game with one look after another at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. She finished the look with earrings from Diosa and shoes from Christian Louboutin.

This is the actor's third look.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest honour given at the festival.