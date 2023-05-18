Bollywood celebs are putting their best fashion foot forward at the prestigious Cannes film festival. Day 1 saw Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, and Urvashi Rautela among other Indian celebrities set the red carpet ablaze with their stunning looks. While day 2 saw Bollywood divas dressed at their best, with vibrant colours and looking no less than Disney princesses. Day 2 saw Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur making her debut, Urvashi Rautela, and Vijay Varma among others.

After making heads turn with her hot pink tulle on day 1 and getting trolled for wearing an alligator neckpiece, Rautela walked the red carpet on Day 2 as well. She came for the screening of the film Kaibutsu. She opted for a bright orange ruffled gown with a billowing silhouette. She had her hair tied up in a bun. As soon as the actress stepped on the red carpet for the photo-ops, she waved at the media and crowd and gave a flying kiss. Netizens were quick to make out that Urvashi was copying Aishwarya rushed to the comments section and cited similarities in how Urvashi tried to ape Aishwarya. If this just wasn't enough.

Eagle-eyed netizens say Urvashi is imitating Aishwarya on the red carpet

A person said, "She is following the footsteps of Aishwarya so much that they are calling her Aishwarya (laughing emoji)."

One commented, "Hands on waist, blowing kisses to media, heart hands. She (Urvashi) seems to be following Aishwarya religiously."

Urvashi was mistaken for Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival by the French paparazzi present there.

A video shared by Brut India on Instagram shows Urvashi greeting the people present there someone from the crowd shouted "Aishwarya" when Rautela turned around and smiled.

Users immediately commented copying Aishwarya, others seemed to mind that the French media did not know who Urvashi was and mistook her for Aishwarya.

A fan of Rai shared the video on Twitter featuring Rautela and captioned it: "Aishwarya's popularity will always be unmatched. Every Indian girl at global events is called Aishwarya..."

Aishwarya is expected to walk the Cannes 2023 red carpet soon. She recently left for France with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.