Sports News
Manchester United vs Chelsea football live stream: Watch Premier League 2017/18 match on TV, online
Play
Arsenal defeated Chelsea while Manchester City defeated Bristol to make it to the Carabao (League) Cup 2018 final.
15 days ago
Carabao Cup 2018 final live: How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in India
India squad for T20I tri-series in Sri Lanka announced: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni rested
PSL 2018 live stream: Watch Multan vs Islamabad, Karachi vs Peshawar on TV, online
Suresh Raina credits wife Priyanka, daughter Gracia for successful comeback in South Africa
Sridevi dies: Sachin Tendulkar leads condolences as actor's sudden demise leaves sports fraternity shocked
Play
Roger Federer has won the Laureus Sports Award a total of four times. He can become the sportsperson with the most Laureus awards this year.
15 days ago
Roger Federer to battle Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewis Hamilton, Rafael Nadal for Laureus Sports Award 2018 title
Aruna Budda Reddy: Dipa Karmakar congratulates 22-year-old on historic medal win at Gymnastics World Cup 2018
Watch all goals: East Bengal score 7-1 past Chennai City FC, Dudu nets four times
Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 3: Live stream, TV listings and start time
Play
Miesha Tate, ex-UFC women's bantamweight champion, announced her pregnancy earlier this 2018. She is expecting a baby girl.
16 days ago
Miesha Tate baby bump photo: Twitter users bless ex-UFC star's new 'cup cake'
Watch India vs South Africa 3rd T20 live streaming: series decider on TV, online
Play
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is supposed to be held in Qatar, but a sensational turn of events could see it hosted by either US or England.
16 days ago
Football World Cup 2022 could move to England or US, reports claim
Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi cricket live stream: Watch PSL 2018 on TV, online
