India and Pakistan cricket matches have always been the most tense and sensitive ones. Back in the day, the rivalry between the two cricket teams was quite visible, but a shocking claim made by a former Pakistani pacer has left netizens in shock. In a viral video doing the rounds on the internet, Shoaib Akhtar, known for his fast deliveries and bouncers, is seen admitting to have bowled bouncers aimed at former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's head with the intention to hurt him.

"I want to reveal this today that I really wanted to injure Sachin in that match...I was determined to hurt Sachin at any cost in that match...And I kept at it although Inzamam-ul-Haq asked to bowl in front of the wickets," the former Pakistani pacer confessed in an interview with Sportskeeda in June 2022.

Shockingly, the pacer didn't show any remorse as he made the shocking revelation, saying "I deliberately hit on his helmet and even thought that he (Sachin) would be dead...I saw the replay and found that the ball hit on his forehead...I then tried to injure him again."

Shoaib Akhtar was referencing to the 3rd Test match between India and Pakistan at the National Stadium in 2006. Despite the ill-intended efforts of the Pakistan pacer, popularly known as Rawalpindi Express for bowling the fastest delivery in the cricket history, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar wasn't hurt in the match.

The viral video has got millions of views, and flooded with angry comments. Many have schooled Shoaib Akhtar for his unsportmanslike conduct while others opined it was his hatred for the country and its players that got into his head. Eitherway, Akhtar's conduct is considered illegal during a match and a warning is given along with a no-ball if done unintentionally. But Shoaib Akhtar admitting to bowling deadly bouncers paints a complete different story.

Not the first time...

Though Shoaib Akhtar's claims may come as a shocker, this wasn't the only attempt. In another interview with Sports Tak in October 2021, the pacer admitted to have intentionally bowling a "deadly beamer" to MS Dhoni during a Faisalabad test match between India and Pakistan in 2006.

"I had made the same mistake with Dhoni in Faisalabad. I had thrown a beamer at him intentionally. Dhoni is such a nice guy and I respect him. I felt very bad about it. Yes, he is a good player who hit me for a few runs. Why did I decide to attack him (with a beamer)? If the ball would have hit Dhoni, he would have been grievously hurt (do-teen-paanch) in 2005 itself," he was quoted as saying.